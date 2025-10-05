  • home icon
  • “Salt to the wound”, “He’s going to Ravens”: NFL fans split over Dolphins’ latest decision on Tyreek Hill after $90,000,000 WR’s knee injury

By Andre Castillo
Published Oct 05, 2025 00:54 GMT
Tyreek Hill might be a free agent soon. On Saturday, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that the Miami Dolphins would consider releasing the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl wideout after the 2025 in the wake of his ACL tear during the Week 4 win against the New York Jets last Monday:

And fans had all sorts of reactions to it:

"What a terrible end to a historic run," one rued.
"They releasing the team’s entire offense," another shuddered.
"This why they need fully guaranteed contracts," another cautioned.

Hill is currently playing on a $90-million restructured version of a four-year extension that he signed upon being traded for in 2022. 2026, its final year, will see him earn $29.9 million in non-guaranteed base salary, $11 million of which will become guaranteed if he is on the Dolphins' roster come March 14, the third league day (he will also receive a $5-million roster bonus).

How Tyreek Hill's absence will affect Dolphins' offensive philosophy

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill era has been defined by one element: speed. He and Jaylen Waddle have been the nucleus of the league's fastest offense over the past three seasons, with light-bodied running backs De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright and yards-after-catch master/tight end Jonnu Smith also being key components at certain points.

But with "Cheetah" gone, head coach Mike McDaniel may have to fully pivot towards a more power-run centric game led by Ollie Gordon II, as Sports Illustrated's Alain Poupart put it when responding to fan mail:

"We cannot forget how much Tyreek’s mere presence loosens opposing defense alignments. That’s often forgotten when folks talk about replacing his production. Ultimately, though, it’s not a stretch to suggest the Dolphins need to switch from speed and deception toward a more physical approach, and that’s certainly one step in that direction."
Shades of this new offensive philosophy were already on display in the first four games, but it could be fully integrated as early as tomorrow at the Carolina Panthers. And FanSided's Brian Miller sees it as a must-win if the team wants to do a playoff push:

"If the Dolphins can't win on the road in Charlotte, their season may as well turn from trying to win to trying to get through it."

Kickoff for that game is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

Edited by Andre Castillo
