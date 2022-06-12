"No team or business has the right to fine someone for this" - NFL fans torn over Ed Reed criticizing Commanders' decision to fine DC Jack Del Rio over Capitol riot comments

Ed Reed went after Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio regarding his comments about the riot at the Capitol on January 6. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the former Baltimore Ravens safety’s criticism of the $100K fine given to Del Rio.

This fan tweeted that freedom of speech is supposed to be guaranteed under the Bill of Rights and that no team or business has the right to fine someone for this right:

Chris Patrick @Pa21096896Chris @TwentyER Freedom of Speech is supposed to be guaranteed under the Bill of Rights. No team or business has the right to fine someone for this right. It's un-American!

A Chicago Bears fan commented that the players should refuse to play for Del Rio because he doubled-down on his comments and that it wasn't a random mistake:

David Fitzpatrick @davidbfitz13 @TwentyER The players should refuse to play for him. Dude doubled-down on his comments. It wasn't a random mistake. This is his thought process and worldview.

This Ravens fan said that they miss the Hall of Fame safety in Baltimore but that he disagreed with the safety's stance, saying that Del Rio didn't lie:

art modell hof @edthehead84

I have to disagree on this one.

art modell hof @edthehead84

I have to disagree on this one.

He didn't lie.... @TwentyER We love and miss you here in baltimore,

A fan said that the Hall of Fame safety is not only a great football player but a great American:

Hank @hankboyd @TwentyER Thank you, Mr. Reed. You are not only great football player, but a great American.

This Commanders fan said whether or not you agree with Del Rio that he has the right to speak his mind and that that $100K fine for expressing his opinion is ludicrous:

Bobby Williams @bobbalou76 @TwentyER @P_ConnerJr Whether you agree with Del Rio or not, he has the right to speak his mind. $100,000 fine for expressing his opinion is ludicrous. Freedom of speech is one of the core principles of this great country we live in.

A fan told the safety to talk that truth and that someone needs to:

This San Francisco 49ers fan asserted that getting fined $100K for telling the truth is the real crime:

AD49ERS @Ad49Ers @TwentyER Getting fined 100k for telling the truth i think is the real crime. Free speech is free speech.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan told the safety to get them out:

This fan commented that, if Del Rio was a player, he would be facing suspension and a hefty fine:

simeon hammett @domedoctor @TwentyER If it had been a player he would be facing suspension and a hefty fine

Another Commanders fan expressed that they appreciate the safety's passion but shouldn't tell players how to feel and that it's not Reed's place to do so:

Chris Hicks 🤘 @RealChrisHicks @TwentyER Appreciate your passion. But dont tell players how to feel. Not your place. They have their big boy pants on. Thats for sure. They dont need you to tell them

Ed Reed and his comments about Del Rio

Washington Commanders DC Jack Del Rio. Source: NBC News

After the Commanders fined Del Rio $100K for his comments about the riot at the Capitol on January 6, the Pro Football Hall of Famer took to social media to share his thoughts, saying:

"Today, im sick and tired! A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. Its always one, first it was Saban now its Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if u coached by him put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong, Wrong"

The safety spent 11 of his 13 seasons in the NFL with the Ravens. He ended his career with the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

