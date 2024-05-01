NFL fans divided on Rams signing Boston Scott: "How many RBs do you need?," "One hell of an offseason"

The Rams announced the signing of Boston Scott and NFL fans are divided over the whole situation. Last year, Kyren Williams was the star running back and ran for over 1,000 yards averaging more than 95 yards per game, the latter being a league-leading figure. Not satisfied with that, Los Angeles added another rookie in Blake Corum through the NFL Draft, a National Championship-winning running back with Michigan.

Now, they have added Boston Scott, a veteran running back who previously excelled with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ronnie Rivers is another player at that position in the depth chart.

Some fans have seen this and cannot help but praise general manager Les Snead for building such a strong group of running backs. It will allow for rotation and help the team compete at the highest level. Others believe, however, that they have accumulated too many running backs and they are now stockpiling where there is no need.

The debate played out on X, formerly known as Twitter, with both sides putting forward their arguments. Here are some of the best reactions from the platform.

A lot of people also referred to his penchant for tormenting the Giants and how the New York franchise would be relieved that he is not going to be in the same NFC East division as them. Here are some such reactions.

"The Giant Slayer moves on to bigger and better things. Wishing Boston Scott nothing but the best in LA."

"Giants won't have to face Boston Scott twice a year any more."

"Excited about the 80-yard, 3 TD performance Boston Scott is going to have when the Rams play the Giants."

Boston Scott was a utility player for the Eagles and will likely appear for the Rams in the same role

While many people are baffled about the Rams adding another running back in Boston Scott to their roster, he is likely to be used as an impact player. He might be used in those situations where they are closer to the endzone and the team needs him to score.

If we look at his record with the Eagles from 2018, he started 12 of the 75 games he featured in. His rushing total is 1,295 yards over that time. But he has 16 touchdowns in that period and averaged 4.3 yards per carry, with remarkable consistency over several years.

The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley in the offseason and Jalen Hurts and their 'brotherly shove' might have made an impact back like him redundant. But at the Rams, where Matthew Stafford is known more for his passing ability than running, it will be beneficial to both the team and the player.

It will increase their red zone conversion chances, something that they need to do well on to try to win the Super Bowl again. Last year, they had a 60.34% conversion in the zone, and the Lions, who beat them in the playoffs, had an average of 66.67%. It is something they hope to flip with Boston Scott around.