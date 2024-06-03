  • NFL
  • NFL fans in splits over Texans' new jerseys - "That uniform is God awful," "Super clean!"

NFL fans in splits over Texans' new jerseys - "That uniform is God awful," "Super clean!"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 03, 2024 23:55 GMT
NFL fans are split over the Texans
NFL fans are split over the Texans' new uniforms (Images via NFL X page)

The Houston Texans unveiled their new uniforms on Monday, with Stefon Diggs serving as the model for the team's release. In a new era for the team, which is full of expectations following C. J. Stroud's rookie season, new uniforms to celebrate the occasion is always a good touch.

However, fans weren't totally sold on the new design. With the team using bigger shades of red, fewer shades of blue, and a totally different design, opinions were split between good and bad by the fans:

also-read-trending Trending
"Call me crazy, but these jerseys look so trash compared to the other new ones they got", said another fan.

A couple of fans were surprised by how much better the new jerseys looked, while another gave them a sly backhanded compliment.

"The jerseys look A LOT better in person", another thinks.
"Nice XFL uniform" was another opinion.
"The jerseys look so much better than the leaks" was another.

Stefon Diggs chose a new number following his move this offseason. After four years with the Buffalo Bills, the team decided to go different ways and traded him to the Houston Texans without a huge compensation - the Bills just desperately wanted to get rid of him due to off-field concerns.

Why was Stefon Diggs traded to the Houston Texans?

To remember where the problem started, we need to go back to January 22, 2023, the day the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Stefon Diggs didn't hold back his reaction midway through the game, yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline.

Then came the wide receiver's absence during the mandatory minicamp - and a bunch of mixed messages from Sean McDermott about Diggs' absence. Then came the "I'm not responsible for my brother's tweets" when Trevon Diggs criticized Josh Allen on Twitter.

There comes a time when it all gets tiring. Sometimes the best option is to stay quiet. Stefon Diggs was never the best character in the locker room, but there is no need to create additional problems, especially with a quarterback who's the face of the franchise and changed its history.

You can have your issues and problems, of course - but every team does, and the best place to resolve them is in the locker room, where we don't know what's going on. That's why he ended up with the Houston Texans for the 2024 season.

