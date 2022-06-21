"Football is meant to be played in the element" - NFL fans react to reports of Browns' new stadium plans

The Cleveland Browns are rumored to be looking for a location to construct a new stadium in the city. Reports recently came about, saying that the team is planning to construct a new stadium that would cost upwards of one billion dollars, possibly with a roof. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on a possible new stadium for the franchise.
One Cleveland fan said that football is meant to be played in the element:
This Cleveland fan commented that the team and their fans have been losing in an open-aired stadium since 1964 and that it's time to build a dome:
A Cleveland native said that they approve of the idea of having a dome on a potential new stadium:
However, this fan states that they're not sure if there's a correlation to winning with a new stadium:
This fan wonders who's going to pay for the new stadium:
Co-host of the FanDuel show, Unsportsmanlike Conduct Gabb Goudy, looks to find out who loves domes:
Another fan tweeted that they grew up as one of those freezing fans and would welcome a retractable roof, but not at the taxpayer's expense:
This Cleveland fan said that they couldn't care less if the new stadium has a roof or not, but what matters is that the new location isn't on the lakefront like the other two stadiums were:
Here, a fan pushes back on the idea of a new stadium, saying that the team aren't sissies:
This fan noted that retractable roofs work in the South and that the amount of money to build one in Cleveland would be insane, since it might have to bear the weight of snow:
Another fan jokingly said that building a dome will make you forget about the losing:
The Browns and their Current Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium is one of the NFL's oldest stadiums. The franchise have played there since returning to the league in 1999, their first season back after leaving Cleveland Stadium amid their move to Baltimore to become the Ravens.
The stadium cost $283 million, and it’s currently the 12th-oldest in the league. The Browns’ current lease is good through 2028.
Q. Should the Browns have a retractable roof when they get a new stadium?
Yes
No