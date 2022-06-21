"Football is meant to be played in the element" - NFL fans react to reports of Browns' new stadium plans

The Cleveland Browns are rumored to be looking for a location to construct a new stadium in the city. Reports recently came about, saying that the team is planning to construct a new stadium that would cost upwards of one billion dollars, possibly with a roof. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on a possible new stadium for the franchise.

One Cleveland fan said that football is meant to be played in the element:

#D4L FLEEZY @_ifleezy_ @ed_in_columbus Football is meant to be played in the element

This Cleveland fan commented that the team and their fans have been losing in an open-aired stadium since 1964 and that it's time to build a dome:

Ed_in_Columbus @ed_in_columbus The #Browns and their fans have been losing while freezing in an open-aired stadium since 1964. I'm old school but it's time to build a dome!

A Cleveland native said that they approve of the idea of having a dome on a potential new stadium:

Jệḟḟ @JXDubs727 twitter.com/ed_in_columbus… As someone from Cleveland who lives in Cleveland I approve of this message. #Browns

However, this fan states that they're not sure if there's a correlation to winning with a new stadium:

Aurora @astinmn twitter.com/ed_in_columbus… Not sure there's a correlation to winning in your statement. see @GreenbaypackNFL

This fan wonders who's going to pay for the new stadium:

Another fan tweeted that they grew up as one of those freezing fans and would welcome a retractable roof, but not at the taxpayer's expense:

CoachKK @Kk3Coach @ed_in_columbus I grew up as one of those freezing fans & would welcome a retractable roof but not At Taxpayer's expesnse. A 10% payroll tax would yield 20 mile yr to go towards one. @ed_in_columbus I grew up as one of those freezing fans & would welcome a retractable roof but not At Taxpayer's expesnse. A 10% payroll tax would yield 20 mile yr to go towards one.

This Cleveland fan said that they couldn't care less if the new stadium has a roof or not, but what matters is that the new location isn't on the lakefront like the other two stadiums were:

Mikewach32 #D4L @mikewach32



@ed_in_columbus For me personally, I couldn't care less if the new stadium has a roof or not. What matters to me is of the stadium isn't located in the same spot the last 2 stadiums were on the lakefront

Here, a fan pushes back on the idea of a new stadium, saying that the team aren't sissies:

This fan noted that retractable roofs work in the South and that the amount of money to build one in Cleveland would be insane, since it might have to bear the weight of snow:

@TheBrownsiest @thebrownsiest @Mikeinthe330 @ed_in_columbus Retractables work in the South. And the teams with retractables rarely if ever open them up. Houston has opened their once in 6 years. The amount of $$ it would take to build a retractable roof in Cleveland would be insane. It would have to bear the weight of snow. Not happening. @Mikeinthe330 @ed_in_columbus Retractables work in the South. And the teams with retractables rarely if ever open them up. Houston has opened their once in 6 years. The amount of $$ it would take to build a retractable roof in Cleveland would be insane. It would have to bear the weight of snow. Not happening.

Another fan jokingly said that building a dome will make you forget about the losing:

Artimus Gilbert @artg213 @ed_in_columbus You’re saying build a dome cause the franchise loses a lot? Yes cause a dome will make you forget the losing. @ed_in_columbus You’re saying build a dome cause the franchise loses a lot? Yes cause a dome will make you forget the losing. 😂

The Browns and their Current Stadium

The current home of the Browns - FirstEnergy Stadium. Source: WKYC

FirstEnergy Stadium is one of the NFL's oldest stadiums. The franchise have played there since returning to the league in 1999, their first season back after leaving Cleveland Stadium amid their move to Baltimore to become the Ravens.

The stadium cost $283 million, and it’s currently the 12th-oldest in the league. The Browns’ current lease is good through 2028.

