Jared Goff and Ryan Gosling have found success in their respective fields. Goff has proven himself to be a solid quarterback in his eighth season in the NFL. Gosling is an award-winning actor who starred in the blockbuster film 'Barbie' this summer.

Gosling has a connection to football, as the actor starred in the 2000 classic film 'Remember the Titans.' Fans also noticed how Goff and Gosling looked alike after the Lions defeated the Chiefs on Thursday night.

They went to Twitter to share their thoughts on the resemblance between Gosling and the Detroit Lions signal-caller:

More fans tweeted about the similar looks between Jared Goff and Ryan Gosling:

Goff had a great game against the Chiefs, going 22 of 35 for 253 yards with a touchdown. The three-time Pro Bowler had previously faced Kansas City in the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

He led the Rams to a 54-51 win, as he threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns.

Has Jared Goff played in a Super Bowl in his career?

While Goff hasn't attended the Oscars like Gosling, the quarterback did play in a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2018 season.

Los Angeles faced off against Tom Brady the New England Patriots. The Rams fell short in Super Bowl 53 by a score of 13-3.

Jared Goff played just two more seasons with the Rams before being traded to the Lions in March 2021.

The former No. 1 overall pick is off and running in 2023, and is looking for his second straight 4,000-yard passing season. Goff finished sixth in yards last season with 4,438 and fifth in touchdowns with 29.

Time will tell if Goff can help the Lions get to the Super Bowl this season, and maybe Gosling could make an appearance.