Derrick Henry has not been seen much ever since he became the Baltimore Ravens' most prominent free-agent acquisition of the offseason. After his introductory press conference, he was not seen in public until last week's OTAs.

But the multiple-time rushing champion has been opening up gradually on social media, as evidenced by an Instagram Story of him working out that was shared by Ravens Nation LIVE:

But fans were divided over what this meant:

"He will lead the league in all rushing stats," one predicted.

How Derrick Henry will be vital to Ravens' 2024-25 Super Bowl chances

The Baltimore Ravens were without a doubt one of the best teams in the AFC East, thanks to giving Lamar Jackson top-notch veteran passing options in Super Bowl winners Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. But in the process, their run game suffered outside of their MVP-winning quarterback and Gus Edwards

JK Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon in the season opener, while Justice Hill failed to muster decent enough stats. This led to the team's decision to pursue a big-name free agent, and it led them to Derrick Henry.

How important will he be to the Ravens' Super Bowl prospects? According to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, very:

"If Henry can stay healthy, the Ravens will gain an edge they haven't had in recent postseason trips... A healthy and driven Henry could be the piece that Baltimore needs to win its first title since Super Bowl XLVII over a decade ago."

Give Me Sport's Evan Bruner, meanwhile, says Derrick Henry, already one of the league's most durable running backs, will thrive even better in a team that is known for churning out elite offensive linemen, one after the other:

"For years, Henry was forced to run behind a subpar offensive line, limiting opportunities for big gains and putting immense pressure on the star running back... The Titans offense was a house of cards propped up by Henry. With the Ravens, the hope is Henry won’t have to overextend himself and can be a more efficient rusher."

Other running backs in the the roster include fullback Patrick Ricard, sophomore Keaton Mitchell and rookie Rasheen Ali.