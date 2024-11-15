"Real men don't miss work" "This sucks": NFL fans stay divided as Harrison Butker suffers knee injury

While the Kansas City Chiefs are rolling with their back-to-back wins, the team's cornerstone kicker, Harrison Butker, is sidelined with a torn meniscus. Once the news went viral, the Chiefs fans were disappointed over Butker's absence during a critical point of the season.

"Real men don’t miss work," wrote one upset fan.

Meanwhile, a second frustrated fan commented, "This sucks.”

Another fan responded, writing, "Can’t play through a booboo? Soft."

Butker, who is an expert in accuracy, has been a major part of the Chief's spotless winning streak this season with 75 points.

That said, the 29-year-old NFL kicker's injury, which most likely happened during the methodical kicking routine, will now need surgery. As a result, the Chiefs will be without their star kicker for at least four weeks.

Harrison Butker's absence rekindles Chiefs' past struggles from two seasons ago

In the 2022 NFL Season, ahead of the Chiefs' game against the Chargers in Week 2, Harrison Butker was sidelined due to an ankle injury and did not play in the next four games.

During this time, Matt Ammendola was chosen by the Chiefs to fill Butker's spot. Although Ammendola started hot, he failed to perform under pressure – missing critical kicks, which included a game-tying field goal against the Colts.

Shortly after, he was released.

Next came Matthew Wright. Yes, he stabilized the position temporarily and there were standout moments, but they were not enough to secure a long-term spot in the team.

As Harrison Butker made a comeback in Week 5 against the Bills, he set a new milestone by breaking the Chiefs' record for longest field goal. Next, in the AFC Championship Game, he went on to hit a 45-yard game-winning field goal to win over the Bengals and punch the ticket to Super Bowl LVII. Well, his heroics did not stop there.

In the Super Bowl game against the Eagles, the NFL Kicker hit a 27-yard game-winning field goal to lead his team to a championship win with just 11 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Simply put, Butker has been irreplaceable.

Cut to the present, as he is set to face another four-game hiatus, the fear among fans of reliving the upheaval of 2022 is real. With no kicker at present on the practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again be scrambling for a backup plan ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

