Danielle Hunter is remaining in Texas beyond 2025. On Wednesday, the Hoston Texans were reported to have extended the five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher for one year, and $35.6 million.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Initially sure to make $19.5 million this season, he will now a $12.5-million raise to $32 million - the second-highest annual amount for a defensive end in the league, which surprised a good number of fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Outrageous overpayment by a franchise that continues to embarrass itself."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

But others sought to see the benefits instead:

"Glad he got extended," one rejoiced.

"Here comes a nice 7 sack season," another wished.

On the same day, the Texans signed offensive tackle Cam Robinson, who will reunite with guard and fellow ex-Viking Ed Ingram, who was acquired in a trade. They are projected to replace Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green, who departed in separate trades.

Ad

How Danielle Hunter's $35.6-million extension will affect Trey Hendrickson's contract situation

Monstrous pass-rusher extensions have become a burgeoning topic in free agency. For a time, Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett were the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league. Josh Sweat, Harold Landry, and DeMarcus Lawrence have also cashed in significantly.

The Cincinnati Bengal has been wanting to join Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins in having monstrous contract extensions; and Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz revealed a new "fluid" update on negotiations:

Ad

"One league source even suggested they should punt to 2026 and give him a one-year deal worth $30 million — though it's unclear if that would appease Hendrickson... The Bengals recognize Hendrickson's importance to the team and remain in constant contact with his camp, hoping to get something done."

In relation to that, Sports Illustrated's James Rapien shared that Danielle Hunter's new extension could serve as a benchmark for what the organization can give Trey Hendrickson:

Ad

"Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in base salary this season. (The Bengals) would need to give him a significant raise this year and make him one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive ends on a one-year extension. Like Hunter, he's probably looking for a multi-year deal that includes a significant increase in pay this season."

The Indianapolis Colts have been projected as the top trade destination for Hendrickson, having coaches who have worked with him and needing a replacement for now-Chicago Bear Dayo Odeyingbo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.