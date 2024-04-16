De’Von Achane put the NFL on notice after gaining 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Miami Dolphins Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. While the Dolphins running back missed six regular-season games, he finished with 997 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

Despite those solid numbers, his thin frame was the biggest knock against him. However, as BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared, Achane underwent a massive physical transformation this season.

Football fans took notice of the transformation, with one tweeting:

"' Random' drug test incoming ‼️‼️"

Another NFL fanatic commented:

"Dude got fat there goes all his speed"

Here’s what other football fans expressed about the massive change on De’Von Achane.

"He looks like he gained more weight and looks like he got old like quick," a New York Jets fan mentioned.

"2500 yard season incoming," a Dolphins fan commented.

"How r u going to show a side by side comparison with one picture he's wearing pads lol," another follower pointed out.

If De’Von Achane packed more weight this offseason, its effect on his blazing speed will be interesting.

While NFL teams tagged him as small for a typical NFL running back, they can’t deny his speed. He ran the 40-yard dash during the 2023 combine in 4.32 seconds, the fastest time among running backs.

Nevertheless, the Miami Dolphins selected him in the third round, making him the sixth running back taken in the 2023 draft.

"Over under 100 stiff arms this year," another football fan predicted.

"To be fair, it's mostly off-season weight training that'll be shed off quickly once he gets back to conditioning for the season," said another football fan.

"I feel with the added muscle he is more durable. If I remember right he is like 5’-9". If you look at Tyreek, who has similar muscle mass, it hasn't slowed him down," a Dolphins fan commented.

De’Von Achane didn't play the Dolphins’ 2023 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Four weeks later, he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for four games, including their Germany game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also missed their Week 12 game versus the New York Jets. Playing more games would have helped him reach the 1,000-rushing-yard milestone in his rookie season.

Will Raheem Mostert take a back seat to De’Von Achane this season?

It’s a good problem for the Dolphins because there’s no drop in production, whether it’s Raheem Mostert or De’Von Achane taking snaps. But with Mostert turning 32, he might have a few productive seasons before the decline.

Mostert had 1,012 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last season. The Dolphins are lucky to have found a replacement for him in Achane. However, his health concerns will lead them to maintain their running back depth chart from 2023.

Mostert remains the starter, and Achane comes in to give him a breather. That scenario could prevail until Mostert’s contract expires after the 2025 season or the Dolphins opt out of his contract after 2024.

