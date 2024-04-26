The Atlanta Falcons made what was easily the most bizarre pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the team using the 8th overall pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. Not only Penix is a reach at this point, but the Falcons just gave Kirk Cousins a four-year contract that lasts the same as Penix's rookie contract.

The Washington prospect had a great collegiate career, but it's clear that he has many red flags. He's already 24, had torn ACLs on both his knees and will be 28 at the end of his first contract. Without a doubt, it was a bad pick.

NFL fans were stunned to see what the Falcons did when they were on the clock, with not a great logic behind Michael Penix's pick after they just signed a veteran quarterback with plenty of guaranteed money in his contract:

Who's Michael Penix Jr? New Falcons quarterback considered a reach by NFL fans

Michael Penix Jr. attracted a lot of attention in 2023 for the season that took Washington to the college football final. His ability throwing the ball and his arm strength stood out, leading an attack that produced great numbers.

The problem: when he arrived on the big stage, in front of a great defense, he succumbed. This caused his stock price to drop and today he is in danger of being selected outside of the first round.

What's Kirk Cousins' contract?

He signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the team that has $100 million in guarantees and a $50 million signing bonus.

It's important to point out details to say why this was a bad pick: in Penix's third season in the league, if Atlanta decides to let go of Cousins, they'll still hold a $25 million dead cap. Financially speaking, this pick doesn't make sense at all.