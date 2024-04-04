Mac Jones’ new role with the Jacksonville Jaguars is simple: remain ready until he can play. Being relieved of the pressure to carry an NFL franchise has seemingly made him more vocal and happier, as seen in a video re-shared by the JPAFootball account on X, formerly Twitter.

When asked about his hobbies, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback said:

“I don’t really have too many but I mean I golf a little bit. I like to go fishing, like to be on the beach. Like to do a little bit of rapping.”

He further explained:

“I do though. I do. I got a couple of songs but I don’t, nobody knows about it. So, I’m letting the world know now. I’m not in New England.”

This revelation had one Patriots fan commenting:

“Mac Jones taking shots at the Patriots while having fun in Jacksonville. This mf raps!? Belichick diss track sitting on his computer right tf now I bet…”

Another football fan chimed in:

“Bro left New England and is having the most fun since he was at bama 🤣”

Here are some other fan reactions to Mac Jones’ revelation about rapping being one of his hobbies:

The NFL world will have to wait until he samples one of his tracks and shares it online to get a glimpse of his rapping skills. Likewise, being jovial and laughing loudly seems to be a part of his true nature, which is why he got the nickname “The Joker.”

Here’s Jones explaining how he got that nickname in an October 2020 episode of the SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee":

As some fans noticed, he seems looser now that he’s in Jacksonville than he did with the New England Patriots. Aside from getting a fresh start on his NFL career, he’s happy to have an opportunity to play for his hometown crowd.

However, Mac Jones must be confident once Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson puts him on the field. He did show promise during his rookie season, earning a Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Jaguars are lucky if they will get that version of Jones and not the one that lost his job to Bailey Zappe.

Jaguars have an important decision to make regarding Mac Jones’ contract

The 2024 season will be the final year of Mac Jones’ rookie-scale contract, earning him a $2.7 million base salary, per Spotrac. However, he is eligible for a fifth-year option because the Patriots selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

However, with his option worth $25.6 million, it could be a steep price to pay for a backup quarterback. Therefore, the Jaguars could exercise that option or sign him to an extension that pays according to a backup quarterback’s market value.

Jones may unseat Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback, especially if the latter continues to be plagued by injuries and inconsistency. If that happens, the $25.6 million could prove to be an excellent bargain for a starter, considering the position’s surging prices.