Jason Kelce has loved and represented Philadelphia, and he provided yet another example of that on Saturday.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania, the former Eagles center was one of two masked men who prevented Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio from using a steel chair during his and Santos Escobar's tag match against his father Rey and Andrade.

Pat McAfee posted:

Here are some of the top fan reactions:

Some enjoyed the cameo, even believing it to be better than the actual in-ring action.

"TRIPLE H KEEPS SURPRISING US WITH THESE MATCHUPS," one fan said.

"The brawls outside of the ring were more entertaining than the actual match," another said.

"That was fun," said a third.

Jason Kelce's ex-teammate Lane Johnson helped Seth Rollins train for WrestleMania 40

Of course Jason Kelce was not the only Eagle involved in the WrestleMania XL festivities. On Thursday, the team's social media accounts posted a short clip of right tackle Lane Johnson working out with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins:

Johnson was drafted two years after Kelce, with both playing major roles in Philadelphia's defeat of the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII.

The two were not the only NFL players to get at least a mention. During the build-up, franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts was also mentioned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a promo "explaining" his tardiness at a promotional event:

"[The Rock] was watching YouTube, watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again. You boo because it's the truth."

The game he was referring to was the Eagles' 9-32 defeat at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season's Wild Card Round. It would turn out to be the last career games for Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who both retired two months afterward. It was part of a massive overhaul that has seen two new coordiantors hired and a slew of player transactions, headlined by the free-agent signing of former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.