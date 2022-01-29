"There's no way the Texans are doing that" - NFL fans shocked after Houston reveal HC finalist 

The Houston Texans are narrowing down their head-coaching candidates to replace David Culley, who they fired after a 4-13 season this year. Houston are down to finalists for their vacant head coaching position, and one name is a surprise to many fans.
Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown was given a second interview after having his first last week. McCown being a finalist is a surprise to many fans.
One Twitter user by the name of "CathyW" wrote that they like McCown, but it's a slap in the face for every qualified candidate.
Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum also shared his thoughts on Houston interviewing McCown through a video on Twitter, saying he was pleased with the idea of Houston interviewing McCown, who has "natural leadership" and is "someone who can hold people accountable."
Another user, "Freddie Villarreal," wrote that he'd leave the fanbase if the team hired McCown as head coach.
Josiah Johnson tweeted, “You gonna consider some black coaches before hiring Josh McCown?” and offered how he feels Houston would have answered.
"Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster" made a case for McCown as a great head coach, saying in a video that he'd be a "perfect fit" for the team's locker room, especially the quarterbacks.
Off the Ball journalist Cian wrote that Josh McCown is going from high school assistant coach to an NFL head coach, while one of the proven better NFL coaches is not even getting interviewed. He mentioned the Rooney Rule as well.
Anthony Wood of Sports Illustrated tweeted in favor of McCown as the quarterback coach for the Texans but had his doubts about the head coach role.
Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 show First Things First wrote that Houston are trying to hire McCown only because the franchise's executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby wants them to.
Houston Chronicle writer for the Texans, Stephanie Stradley, tweeted a hard sell for McCown as Houston head coach.
Twitter user Noah wrote, "Josh McCown isn't a ex patriots coach, he isn't 70+ years old, he isn't just some random name? Why don't you like the possible hire of Josh McCown as Texans HC?"
Josh McCown: the next Houston Texans head coach?
McCown played 16 seasons in the league with nine teams, including four with the Arizona Cardinals and two each with the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns.
Houston signed him to their roster as a third-string quarterback back in 2020. He threw for 17,731 yards with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions in his time in the NFL. Needless to say, some fans are surprised that McCown is a finalist for the job.
McCown has minimal coaching experience outside of the time spent as a volunteer assistant on his son's high school team. Easterby, the current executive vice president of football operations for Houston, served as the team's interim general manager in 2020.
The 16-year NFL veteran is the lone finalist who also interviewed for the same position before the Texans hired Culley.
McCown is from Jacksonville, Texas, which is almost three hours away from Houston. He played college ball at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, which is over an hour away from Houston.
The 42-year-old is in line to be the Texans’ fifth full-time head coach in franchise history. Yet there are other candidates for the job as well.
Including McCown, the Texans have interviewed six candidates for the role: McCown, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.
