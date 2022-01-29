"There's no way the Texans are doing that" - NFL fans shocked after Houston reveal HC finalist 

The Houston Texans are narrowing down their head-coaching candidates to replace David Culley, who they fired after a 4-13 season this year. Houston are down to finalists for their vacant head coaching position, and one name is a surprise to many fans.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



McCown has told the team he’s all-in. Now, he’s the first known finalist. Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is in Houston today for a second interview with the #Texans about their head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo McCown has told the team he’s all-in. Now, he’s the first known finalist. Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is in Houston today for a second interview with the #Texans about their head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. McCown has told the team he’s all-in. Now, he’s the first known finalist.

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown was given a second interview after having his first last week. McCown being a finalist is a surprise to many fans.

One Twitter user by the name of "CathyW" wrote that they like McCown, but it's a slap in the face for every qualified candidate.

CathyW 💚🦅💚🦅 @crweisinger @TomPelissero @MikeGarafolo I like Josh McCown but this is kind of a slap in the face to every qualified candidate. @TomPelissero @MikeGarafolo I like Josh McCown but this is kind of a slap in the face to every qualified candidate.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum also shared his thoughts on Houston interviewing McCown through a video on Twitter, saying he was pleased with the idea of Houston interviewing McCown, who has "natural leadership" and is "someone who can hold people accountable."

Mike Tannenbaum @RealTannenbaum My thoughts on the Texans interviewing Josh McCown for their HC opening My thoughts on the Texans interviewing Josh McCown for their HC opening https://t.co/XJ8x5e5PiN

Another user, "Freddie Villarreal," wrote that he'd leave the fanbase if the team hired McCown as head coach.

Freddie Villarreal @freddie_V88 Me leaving the Texans fanbase after they hire Josh McCown to be the Head Coach Me leaving the Texans fanbase after they hire Josh McCown to be the Head Coach https://t.co/iZS780ot51

Josiah Johnson tweeted, “You gonna consider some black coaches before hiring Josh McCown?” and offered how he feels Houston would have answered.

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 “You gonna consider some Black coaches before hiring Josh McCown?”



Texans: “You gonna consider some Black coaches before hiring Josh McCown?” Texans: https://t.co/RUD8pHQNZf

"Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster" made a case for McCown as a great head coach, saying in a video that he'd be a "perfect fit" for the team's locker room, especially the quarterbacks.

Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster @GioThePodcaster My unpopular opinion on the Texans and Josh McCown and imma make the case why he would be a great HC My unpopular opinion on the Texans and Josh McCown and imma make the case why he would be a great HC https://t.co/q1hnlo80Bp

Off the Ball journalist Cian wrote that Josh McCown is going from high school assistant coach to an NFL head coach, while one of the proven better NFL coaches is not even getting interviewed. He mentioned the Rooney Rule as well.

Cian @Cianaf



Nevermind the Rooney Rule, every NFL owner should have to do an interview explaining their lack of interest in Jim Caldwell. Jim Caldwell @JimCaldwell_NFL I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas. Those reports are not true (Full statement below). I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas. Those reports are not true (Full statement below). https://t.co/lX6RNZLehz Josh McCown going from high school assistant coach to NFL head coach while one of the proven better NFL coaches is not even getting interviewed.Nevermind the Rooney Rule, every NFL owner should have to do an interview explaining their lack of interest in Jim Caldwell. twitter.com/JimCaldwell_NF… Josh McCown going from high school assistant coach to NFL head coach while one of the proven better NFL coaches is not even getting interviewed.Nevermind the Rooney Rule, every NFL owner should have to do an interview explaining their lack of interest in Jim Caldwell. twitter.com/JimCaldwell_NF…

Anthony Wood of Sports Illustrated tweeted in favor of McCown as the quarterback coach for the Texans but had his doubts about the head coach role.

Anthony Wood @arwoodNFL Josh McCown for head coach? Not yet thanks. Josh McCown for QB coach and Pep Hamilton to OC? Let’s talk… #Texans Josh McCown for head coach? Not yet thanks. Josh McCown for QB coach and Pep Hamilton to OC? Let’s talk… #Texans

Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 show First Things First wrote that Houston are trying to hire McCown only because the franchise's executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby wants them to.

nick wright @getnickwright Don't let the Packers meltdown distract you from the fact that the Texans are trying to hire JOSH MCCOWN to be their Head Coach because Great Value Joel Osteen wants them to, instead of hiring A FRANCHISE LEGEND in Demeco Ryans who just depantsed Aaron Rodgers to get to NFCCG. Don't let the Packers meltdown distract you from the fact that the Texans are trying to hire JOSH MCCOWN to be their Head Coach because Great Value Joel Osteen wants them to, instead of hiring A FRANCHISE LEGEND in Demeco Ryans who just depantsed Aaron Rodgers to get to NFCCG.

Houston Chronicle writer for the Texans, Stephanie Stradley, tweeted a hard sell for McCown as Houston head coach.

Stephanie Stradley @StephStradley



Here’s your hard-sell Josh McCown mega content for today. I will be surprised if they go a different direction for head coach. People will feel as they do. Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

profootballnetwork.com/steve-smith-on… Steve Smith Sr. on Texans' HC candidate Josh McCown: 'He sees the game a certain way. Frank Reich, Doug Pederson, Jason Garrett, they were all backup QBs. They’ve seen the inside of the game. It doesn’t surprise me at all that he's being considered' Steve Smith Sr. on Texans' HC candidate Josh McCown: 'He sees the game a certain way. Frank Reich, Doug Pederson, Jason Garrett, they were all backup QBs. They’ve seen the inside of the game. It doesn’t surprise me at all that he's being considered'profootballnetwork.com/steve-smith-on… Good morning.Here’s your hard-sell Josh McCown mega content for today. I will be surprised if they go a different direction for head coach. People will feel as they do. twitter.com/aaronwilson_nf… Good morning. ☀️😎🙌Here’s your hard-sell Josh McCown mega content for today. I will be surprised if they go a different direction for head coach. People will feel as they do. twitter.com/aaronwilson_nf…

Twitter user Noah wrote, "Josh McCown isn't a ex patriots coach, he isn't 70+ years old, he isn't just some random name? Why don't you like the possible hire of Josh McCown as Texans HC?"

Noah 🛶 AyooTexansMane @ayoo_noah Josh McCown isn't a ex patriots coach, he isn't 70+ years old, he isn't just some random name ?



Why don't you like the possible hire of Josh McCown as Texans HC Josh McCown isn't a ex patriots coach, he isn't 70+ years old, he isn't just some random name ?Why don't you like the possible hire of Josh McCown as Texans HC

Josh McCown: the next Houston Texans head coach?

Former Cleveland Browns QB Josh McCown

McCown played 16 seasons in the league with nine teams, including four with the Arizona Cardinals and two each with the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns.

Houston signed him to their roster as a third-string quarterback back in 2020. He threw for 17,731 yards with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions in his time in the NFL. Needless to say, some fans are surprised that McCown is a finalist for the job.

McCown has minimal coaching experience outside of the time spent as a volunteer assistant on his son's high school team. Easterby, the current executive vice president of football operations for Houston, served as the team's interim general manager in 2020.

The 16-year NFL veteran is the lone finalist who also interviewed for the same position before the Texans hired Culley.

McCown is from Jacksonville, Texas, which is almost three hours away from Houston. He played college ball at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, which is over an hour away from Houston.

The 42-year-old is in line to be the Texans’ fifth full-time head coach in franchise history. Yet there are other candidates for the job as well.

Including McCown, the Texans have interviewed six candidates for the role: McCown, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.

