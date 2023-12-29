NFL fans suspect Joe Burrow's social media was hacked as Bengals QB breaks Twitter sabbatical with questionable post

Joe Burrow typically keeps a cool head and avoids social media, but the Bengals quarterback appeared to break both rules in his latest post on Twitter/X. On the social media site, he posted a demand to see aliens with two exclamation points. The quarterback's demand sparked a sea of eyebrow raises from his fans. Many jumped on the bandwagon but just as many were caught offguard.

Of course, aliens continue to be one of the biggest questions of the modern age. Ever since the idea was brought into the mainstream over the past two centuries but mainly in the last 100 years, the public has been fascinated. As the generations have continued, many have looked up at the stars wondering if someone was looking back.

Once upon a time, there was a belief in the general public that Mars could house some extra-terrestrial beings. Instead, as space exploration has slowly pulled back the curtain on the solar system, it has become more clear that only Earth houses life between the Sun and Pluto.

Other theories commonly talked about between football players and athletes across sports claim that aliens walk among humans on a daily basis, but no proof has ever surfaced. Others claim that a government facility, Area 51, secretly houses extra-terrestrial beings.

Injury concerns rise with Joe Burrow

While the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has proven to be the savior that the franchise has been looking for over the course of arguably decades, there is one budding point of worry with the quarterback. With a wrist injury sidelining the Bengals quarterback for 2023, Burrow has now failed to finish half of the seasons of his career due to injury.

In addition to 2023, the quarterback suffered an ACL tear back in his rookie season in 2020. If one were to compare his production in both years, the numbers are similar.

In 2020, Joe Burrow threw for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2023, he threw for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Interestingly, the quarterback's other two years at full health look similar to each other as well. In 2021, he threw for 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and in 2022, he threw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Either way, no matter of the version that shows up in 2024, the franchise is on the hook through the 2029 season with the quarterback. One hopes that Joe Burrow can avoid the hospital for the rest of his contract and get back to slinging darts at Ja'Marr Chase without any setbacks in 2024.