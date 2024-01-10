New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' time on the Pat McAfee Show is done for another season. With his regular spot on Tuesdays, Rodgers comes on the show to talk football among other things.

However, since his comments regarding comedian Jimmy Kimmel caused serious uproar, Rodgers' time on the show has ended.

Still, given that Rodgers usually only appears on the show during the regular season, it makes sense for the announcement to be made after the season ended. But people have reached a conclusion that him no longer being on the show correlates with his comments about Kimmel and the Jeffrey Epstein list.

Fans happy Aaron Rodgers is off the Pat McAfee Show

With the news that Rodgers would no longer be on Pat McAfee Show this season, a response from fans on social media followed quickly. One fan stated in colorful terms that they were happy about it.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW:

Other fans gave their thoughts over Aaron Rodgers no longer being on the show this season.

So most fans are happy that Rodgers is no longer on the show this season. But what is missed is that this is a regular occurrence as Rodgers is usually only on McAfee's show during the regular season.

Aaron Rodgers back next season as Jets QB

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' stint as Jets quarterback lasted all of four snaps before his Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Given his age, some thought that it might be it for Rodgers in the NFL.

But he has repeatedly stated his intention to return and it looks like that will ring true for the 2024 season.

With the Jets struggling mightily on offense without him, Rodgers' return will no doubt be a boost to New York, and the hope is that they can get a full season out of him.

This year was wasted in a sense given the lack of options behind Rodgers as Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian both tried and failed to get things going.

Hopefully, with a full offseason and some signings, the Jets will be back to where they thought they would be prior to Week 1 and that's in the playoff discussion.