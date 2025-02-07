Josh Allen won the 2025 NFL regular season MVP award with Lamar Jackson missing out despite having a superlative season. The Ravens quarterback finished with more touchdowns, passing and rushing yards, and passer rating than his Bills counterpart. The only category where the latter finished ahead of his compatriot was in terms of rushing touchdowns. Allen also had more wins but lost to Jackson when they faced each other in the regular season.

Josh Allen won it on the back of a year when Buffalo were expected to struggle with many experts predicting the Dolphins or the Jets to win the AFC East. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson's status as the reigning winner coupled with teammates like Derrick Henry dented his chances despite leading in every statistical category over his competitor.

Given that fact, fans were unhappy with the decision and took to X/Twitter to air their disagreements. Here are some of the reactions.

The responses kept coming with some saying the NFL rigged the selection in favor of Josh Allen. Others said they were not going to follow football because of this decision. Some noted that voter fatigue might have something to do with it since Lamar Jackson already has two MVP awards, whereas the Bills star had none before tonight. Here are some more posts.

"Joke of a league. It was clear as day. Lamar SNUBBED... I’m going back to watching cricket." - added another.

"It’s a real shame that voter fatigue robbed Lamar Jackson of a deserving 3rd MVP... By every imaginable metric, he deserved it this year." - said a third.

Final tally shows incredibly close race between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen for 2025 NFL MVP

Ultimately, what many fans were saying was reflected in the way the vote went down. Josh Allen won the award but it was incredibly close. In the first round, the Bills and Ravens quarterbacks were the only ones that shared the votes, with the former edging out 27-23. Lamar Jackson won the second choice, showing how close the decision actually was.

This was Josh Allen's first MVP win and he is now one behind Lamar Jackson. Neither of them have yet won the Super Bowl, though, which is something they will not get a chance to correct this season since Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be representing the AFC in the championship game this Sunday.

