Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's impact at Colorado University was massive. Both players transferred from Jackson State before the 2023 season, and since they arrived, the football team rose from 1-11 to 9-4 in the space of two years.

The university has made a questionable move with both players leaving for the NFL. The Buffaloes are set to retire both numbers #2, worn by Sanders, and #12, used by Hunter, when the team assembles for its spring game on April 19.

Although both players were crucial in making the Buffaloes' football team relevant again, they did not win a championship or even win a playoff game in their two years. NFL fans trolled the move, which led to many jokes:

"Why? They didn't accomplish anything. They are good, but retiring their numbers? Crazy" was another opinion.

Hunter made history playing in Colorado during the 2024 season. His efforts as both a wide receiver and cornerback earned him the Heisman Trophy in the past college season, beating out Ashton Jeanty for the award.

Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, won the coveted 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his exploits.

Who will replace Shedeur Sanders on Colorado's roster?

The new quarterback for the Buffaloes will be Kaidon Salter, who won't play for more than a year at Colorado. He arrived to the team in 2025 as a transfer from Liberty as a redshirt senior.

Salter has 59 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his college career so far. He's at the top of the Buffaloes' depth chart; a good year playing for the university could help his case for the 2026 draft, especially with the huge impact made by Deion Sanders on his players and their careers after Colorado.

Coach Prime to remain at Colorado without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

Even though two key players left the franchise through the draft, the impact of Deion Sanders will continue to shine. The head coach and father of Shedeur will remain at the university even as rumours of a possible NFL move emerged at the end of the season.

Deion joined the university in 2023 after two seasons as the head coach at Jackson State. Deion's other son, Shilo, is also eligible to be drafted by NFL teams. However, he's not expected to hear his name called over three days of picks.

