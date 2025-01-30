"This is a scary evaluation" - NFL fans take notice of Jim Nagy's eyebrow-raising take on Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward

Jim Nagy's Senior Bowl did not host Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward this year, but that didn't stop the Senior Bowl director from delivering comments on the class as a whole.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot on X, the director of the event declared that he would rank every quarterback from this year's class below the top six picks from 2024.

“It’s certainly not last year. I don’t know if any of these guys would be in the top 6 last year,” Nagy said.

Fans took note of the declaration, connecting the comments to the Browns and Giants' positions at the top of the draft board.

"This is a scary evaluation for everyone clamoring for the Giants to draft Shadeur with #3," one said.

"Man the Browns are really in a pickle here.. gonna be very interesting to see what they do with that #2 pick," another said.

"So yeah - let’s take a qb at #2 that would have been the 7th or 8th qb last year. seems like a winning formula," one Browns fan said sarcastically.

Some fans took umbrage with Nagy's thoughts on the draft class, but one more seemingly agreed.

"The DIRECTOR of the senior bowl said this?!?!" One fan said in shock.

"He has an opinion like anyone else. And last year has nothing to do with this current Draft Class and it's ridiculous to base this draft off last year that's long gone," another dissented.

"Agree. A couple of them might end up having okay NFL careers, but anyone who says they know which will is lying. No sure things in the group. However, if a team or two falls in love with one and is desperate or stupid enough to overpay to trade up . . . . you listen to offers," one fan recommended.

If Nagy's comments are correct, teams that lost their way to the top of the draft might be forced to wait another year. Or, if they draft a quarterback, another rookie quarterback contract's length of time to get another shot.

Exploring where Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward could end up

Shedeur Sanders at Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Any number of permutations could occur with the 2025 NFL Draft and the star prospects Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. But based on Jim Nagy's comments, it would not be a shock if both took somewhat of a step back.

Their status as the top quarterbacks in a quarterback-hungry league, however, gives a hard stop to how far both Ward and Shedeur Sanders could fall. At least, that is what Sportskeeda's NFL Draft Mock Simulator believes.

As the second-ranked quarterback in the NFL Draft in many eyes, Ward could slide out of the top three picks, but won't fall much farther. The Raiders have every reason to trade up a few spots from six to get their quarterback, especially after watching Bo Nix go to the Denver Broncos in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be selected at third, going to the quarterback-hungry New York Giants. His former receiver, Travis Hunter, is likely to end up with the Cleveland Browns at second overall.

The Titans have been a defensive team historically. If they end up winning the sweepstakes for Sam Darnold, they would have the luxury of getting their top defensive choice on the board at first overall, Abdul Carter out of Penn State.

Of course, Sportskeeda draft analyst Tony Pauline's Mock Draft has its own expectations.

