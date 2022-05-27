"Still chokes in the playoffs" - NFL fans take wild shot at Aaron Rodgers' interception stat

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, most agree that between September and December, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Many would also agree that between those dates, he is as good at guarding the football as anyone. CBS Sports posted a comparison of interception totals over the years on Twitter.
In the post, they listed ten top quarterbacks and the last season in which they threw ten or more interceptions. Nine of the quarterbacks have thrown at least ten interceptions in 2021. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, hasn't fallen below that bar since 2010. Despite the statistics, NFL fans responded venomously. Here's what was said:
This fan said that it's ironic, as the last time the quarterback threw that many interceptions, he won a Super Bowl.
A probable Arizona Cardinals fan scoffed at the statistic, saying he still chokes in the playoffs.
This fan called the post "overhyped."
This NFL fan bizarrely brought the quarterback's personal life into the discussion.
A Dallas Cowboys fan pointed out his playoff struggles since 2010.
This NFL fan slammed the quarterback and the team, saying the quarterback was now only about money and ego.
This fan would trade that statistic for playoff wins.
A New England Patriots fan tried to turn the conversation to Lombardi trophies, likely so he could flaunt Tom Brady's accomplishments.
This Green Bay Packers fan echoed what Colin Cowherd has been asking the quarterback to do for quite some time.
This fan praised the statistic, placing him above Farve in their mind. However, they also called for the quarterback to fix some problems.
This NFL fan accused CBS of attempting to set the stage to give the quarterback an argument for another MVP.
Aaron Rodgers since 2010
In 2010, the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl. Since then, Rodgers has failed to take the team beyond the NFC championship, despite making the game four times. But that doesn't mean his career has been devoid of accomplishments.
Since the Super Bowl, Rodgers has thrown 61 interceptions and 362 touchdowns. The Packers are 118-57-2 over that span. Since 2014, Green Bay have made the playoffs six times. Of those appearances, they've made the conference title game four times. In the other two occurrences, they made the divisional round.
Will Rodgers finally get his team over the hump this year? Until he can win another Super Bowl, the tide will continue to shift against the quarterback, regardless of his level of regular season production.
With the 2022 season creeping slowly closer, we will have to wait to find out.