"Still chokes in the playoffs" - NFL fans take wild shot at Aaron Rodgers' interception stat

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, most agree that between September and December, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Many would also agree that between those dates, he is as good at guarding the football as anyone. CBS Sports posted a comparison of interception totals over the years on Twitter.

In the post, they listed ten top quarterbacks and the last season in which they threw ten or more interceptions. Nine of the quarterbacks have thrown at least ten interceptions in 2021. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, hasn't fallen below that bar since 2010. Despite the statistics, NFL fans responded venomously. Here's what was said:

This fan said that it's ironic, as the last time the quarterback threw that many interceptions, he won a Super Bowl.

SELFERASURE @DarthKansasCity @NFLonCBS Ironic that's also the last time this dude went to a Super Bowl. @NFLonCBS Ironic that's also the last time this dude went to a Super Bowl.

A probable Arizona Cardinals fan scoffed at the statistic, saying he still chokes in the playoffs.

This fan called the post "overhyped."

Tejas Kanetkar @tejaskanetkar

Mat Stafford: 2022

: 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015

Pat Mahomes: 2020

Nick Foles: 2018

Peyton Manning: 2016

Russel Willson: 2014

Joe Flaco: 2013

Eli Manning: 2012

Aaron Rodgers: 2011 @NFLonCBS Overhyped stats again. How about most recent season winning SBMat Stafford: 2022 Tom Brady : 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015Pat Mahomes: 2020Nick Foles: 2018Peyton Manning: 2016Russel Willson: 2014Joe Flaco: 2013Eli Manning: 2012Aaron Rodgers: 2011 @NFLonCBS Overhyped stats again. How about most recent season winning SBMat Stafford: 2022Tom Brady: 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015Pat Mahomes: 2020Nick Foles: 2018Peyton Manning: 2016Russel Willson: 2014Joe Flaco: 2013Eli Manning: 2012Aaron Rodgers: 2011

This NFL fan bizarrely brought the quarterback's personal life into the discussion.

AdamDG#196954 @aBottDG196954 @NFLonCBS How many SBs during this time frame for the top guy? How many public breakups? @NFLonCBS How many SBs during this time frame for the top guy? How many public breakups?

A Dallas Cowboys fan pointed out his playoff struggles since 2010.

This NFL fan slammed the quarterback and the team, saying the quarterback was now only about money and ego.

𝐻𝑒𝒶𝒹𝑀𝑜𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓉𝓉𝒾 @ChiTownHB @NFLonCBS That was also the last year the Aaron Rodgers, and the poverty franchise Packers, won a Superbowl. He was younger an wanted to win. Took more risk. Now it's about money, and his 50 yr old ego. Times have changed. Window closing for the aging Packers.. @NFLonCBS That was also the last year the Aaron Rodgers, and the poverty franchise Packers, won a Superbowl. He was younger an wanted to win. Took more risk. Now it's about money, and his 50 yr old ego. Times have changed. Window closing for the aging Packers.. 😂

This fan would trade that statistic for playoff wins.

A New England Patriots fan tried to turn the conversation to Lombardi trophies, likely so he could flaunt Tom Brady's accomplishments.

Chris Moniz @TheRealMez7 @NFLonCBS Why is this stat always used for him? Congrats you threw under 10 ints again, how many chips you got? @NFLonCBS Why is this stat always used for him? Congrats you threw under 10 ints again, how many chips you got?

This Green Bay Packers fan echoed what Colin Cowherd has been asking the quarterback to do for quite some time.

Juaaando @donjuaaan @NFLonCBS And Matt Stafford won a Super Bowl last season, and Tom Brady and Mahomes before. Sometimes as a QB, you’ve got to take a chance and let that thang go! Most efficient ever with 1 SB appearance/win since 2008-2009 is unacceptable IMO. And I’m a Packers fan. @NFLonCBS And Matt Stafford won a Super Bowl last season, and Tom Brady and Mahomes before. Sometimes as a QB, you’ve got to take a chance and let that thang go! Most efficient ever with 1 SB appearance/win since 2008-2009 is unacceptable IMO. And I’m a Packers fan.

This fan praised the statistic, placing him above Farve in their mind. However, they also called for the quarterback to fix some problems.

Bring Pain To The Russkis In The Name Of Ukraine! @RazorsEdge56



He just has to get something figured out in the postseason, develop thicker skin and learn when to shut his yap.. @NFLonCBS That's what makes Rodgers so much better than Favre and one of the all time greats.. He makes big plays a lot with very few turnovers on his bad plays..He just has to get something figured out in the postseason, develop thicker skin and learn when to shut his yap.. @NFLonCBS That's what makes Rodgers so much better than Favre and one of the all time greats.. He makes big plays a lot with very few turnovers on his bad plays..He just has to get something figured out in the postseason, develop thicker skin and learn when to shut his yap..

This NFL fan accused CBS of attempting to set the stage to give the quarterback an argument for another MVP.

GAMascal345 @gamascal345 @NFLonCBS So? You are setting up the stage to give Rodgers another unearned mvp? @NFLonCBS So? You are setting up the stage to give Rodgers another unearned mvp?

Aaron Rodgers since 2010

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

In 2010, the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl. Since then, Rodgers has failed to take the team beyond the NFC championship, despite making the game four times. But that doesn't mean his career has been devoid of accomplishments.

Since the Super Bowl, Rodgers has thrown 61 interceptions and 362 touchdowns. The Packers are 118-57-2 over that span. Since 2014, Green Bay have made the playoffs six times. Of those appearances, they've made the conference title game four times. In the other two occurrences, they made the divisional round.

Will Rodgers finally get his team over the hump this year? Until he can win another Super Bowl, the tide will continue to shift against the quarterback, regardless of his level of regular season production.

With the 2022 season creeping slowly closer, we will have to wait to find out.

