  • "Absolutely ridiculous," "Rigged for Chiefs": NFL fans tear into referees for overturning Lions TD with illegal shift call on Jared Goff

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:01 GMT
NFL: OCT 05 Lions at Bengals - Source: Getty
Jared Goff nearly caught a touchdown vs. Chiefs - Source: Getty

Jared Goff almost did it again on Sunday, but certain circumstances conspired to take it away from him. And fans were not happy with it.

During the opening drive of the game at the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions quarterback appeared to catch a touchdown pass from running back David Montgomery, only for it to be cancelled after he was ruled to have made an illegal motion. However, plays supposedly involving that kind of penalty are non-reviewable:

And fans did not take long before attacking the referees:

"Hey @NFL @SNFonNBC we all know you don’t like it when your Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes lose," one called out.
"Refs to the rescue for the Chiefs. Shocking," another sighed.
"There’s always something weird going on with the refs in chiefs games…," another analyzed.

The Lions were forced to settle for a field goal to end the drive after another penalty, this time for delay of game. Patrick Mahomes found Xavier Worthy for a touchdown for the other completed play of the first quarter.

