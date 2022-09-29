“Price of the brick just went up” – NFL fans rally in support of Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB racks up yet another accolade

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing on a contract year this season after turning down an offer from the Ravens shortly before the regular season began. He wants a deal similar to Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed contract. The Ravens offered him a six-year, $290 million contract with around $160-$180 million guaranteed, which Jackson reportedly turned down.

Jackson has one goal this season (other than winning a Super Bowl): to prove his worth. After a down season in 2021, he wants to have another season like his 2019 unanimous MVP campaign where he had one of the best seasons of all time for a quarterback. Through the first three weeks of the 2022-2023 regular season, he has proved his worth.

It was announced early Thursday morning that Jackson had won AFC offensive player of the month.

Through three games thus far, he leads the league in passing touchdowns (10), while throwing for 749 yards. He has 243 rushing yards while averaging 9.3 yards per carry with two rushing touchdowns.

Baltimore are 2-1 with victories over the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. Their only loss came against the Miami Dolphins, who are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL.

With Jackson winning the award, NFL fans think his contract value for next season has gone up.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4

While Jackson has been nothing short of a star throughout the first three weeks of the regular season, he will face a big test this Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are one of the best teams in the league this season. While they suffered a loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, they limited Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to just 135 yards. Most of their secondary was out due to injury, but they held the Dolphins to just 21 points.

The Bills offense has scored 93 points thorugh the first three games, and Jackson will likely have to outlast the Bills in a shootout if the Ravens are to win. The Bills are currently three-point road underdogs, but 58 percent of people on ESPN are predicting a victory for the Ravens.

Jackson will have to continue his hot streak of productive play to earn the more lucrative contract he is seeking.

