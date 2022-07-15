"You parented for a week then decided to play more football" - NFL fans blast Tom Brady for saying his wealth is the hardest thing about parenting

Tom Brady has three children: sons John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Benjamin Rein and a daughter, Vivian Lake. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, like most parents, wants the best for their children despite the difficulty that can come with it. However, the quarterback said that wealth is the hardest part about parenting.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the three-time NFL MVP’s comments.
Brady and his comments on parenting
In a recent interview, Brady said that the wealth of both him and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, is their biggest difficulty regarding parenting.
He said:
“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.”
He went on to mention his wife's upbringing and how she was raised in a farming town in rural Brazil:
“My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul. Very small kind of farming town, very simple girl. There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters."
The quarterback also spoke of his upbringing with a middle-class family in San Mateo, California:
“I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his a** off for our family. My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes.”
Both the quarterback and Bündchen want their children to have relatable experiences that most children their age have, but understand how hard that can be.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Page Six and H/T Sportskeeda.