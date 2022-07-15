"You parented for a week then decided to play more football" - NFL fans blast Tom Brady for saying his wealth is the hardest thing about parenting

Tom Brady has three children: sons John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Benjamin Rein and a daughter, Vivian Lake. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, like most parents, wants the best for their children despite the difficulty that can come with it. However, the quarterback said that wealth is the hardest part about parenting.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the three-time NFL MVP’s comments.

This fan said that the quarterback parented for just a week and made the decision to unretire from football and play again:

One fan commented on the honesty of the quarterback's take and agreed with him:

Matthew S @matthew_rs @PageSix People will crap on him for this take but I think it is very honest. The only thing we leave is our children and he wants them to be well adjusted good people. Money buys more freedom but does guarantee outcomes. Lotta messed up rich people. @PageSix People will crap on him for this take but I think it is very honest. The only thing we leave is our children and he wants them to be well adjusted good people. Money buys more freedom but does guarantee outcomes. Lotta messed up rich people.

A Tampa Bay fan stated that all the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wants for his three children is not to be trust fund kids. Instead, to be productive members of society:

Fortune Reed @reed_fortune @Yvonne97910750 @PageSix Can you hear you. He is saying he wants his children to be productive members of society and not trust fund brats. @Yvonne97910750 @PageSix Can you hear you. He is saying he wants his children to be productive members of society and not trust fund brats.

Here, a fan agrees with the quarterback's stance when it comes to parenting:

Sue 🌟 @Suz_Q33 @PageSix Here I am again agreeing with Tom Brady. He’s absolutely right too. @PageSix Here I am again agreeing with Tom Brady. He’s absolutely right too.

As a parent, you want to balance giving your kids everything without making them lazy and dependent upon you their whole life.

Bhavik Upadhyaya @BhavikUpadhya14 @PageSix I actually get his point even without reading it cause as a parent you want to give your kids everything but at the same time you do not want to make them lazy and a trust fund brat who is dependent on you their whole life @PageSix I actually get his point even without reading it cause as a parent you want to give your kids everything but at the same time you do not want to make them lazy and a trust fund brat who is dependent on you their whole life

This Seattle Seahawks fan wants Brady to cut her a check following his comments:

A fan's heart weeps for the former New England Patriots quarterback:

This fan has some strong feelings towards Brady's thoughts:

Warning: NSFW language

Sports Illustrated writer Mike Stephens has a novel idea for the signal-caller:

This fan jokingly hopes that everything turns out okay for the 15-time Pro Bowler:

Brady and his comments on parenting

Brady with his wife Gisele and three children. Source: Hola

In a recent interview, Brady said that the wealth of both him and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, is their biggest difficulty regarding parenting.

He said:

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.”

He went on to mention his wife's upbringing and how she was raised in a farming town in rural Brazil:

“My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul. Very small kind of farming town, very simple girl. There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters."

The quarterback also spoke of his upbringing with a middle-class family in San Mateo, California:

“I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his a** off for our family. My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes.”

Both the quarterback and Bündchen want their children to have relatable experiences that most children their age have, but understand how hard that can be.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Page Six and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far