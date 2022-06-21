"Brady entering the speed force" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's latest commercial for his apparel brand

Tom Brady released a commercial video for his eponymous apparel brand with him running in the apparel. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his commercial for the apparel brand.

A fan shared a video of the quarterback running in a game, writing that he's entering the speed force:

This New York Giants fan noted that the three-time NFL MVP was a walking advertisement and that this was why Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was better than him:

A San Francisco 49ers fan commented that the quarterback could not stay out of the spotlight:

A Minnesota Vikings fan took issue with the price of the shorts ($75), writing that it'd be foolish to pay that much:

A Kansas City Chiefs fan tweeted that they didn't have the signal-caller's branded daddy shorts on their 2022 bingo card and that they wanted a pair:

This fan told the quarterback to stop making his intern wake up at eight to tweet:

A huge Buccaneers and New England Patriots fan commented that they loved the 15-time Pro Bowler and wanted him to keep rocking his brand apparel:

Another Buccaneers fan questioned if the quarterback would still have a social media team if he were still with head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots:

A fan wrote that the Tampa Bay quarterback was "so real for" the song used in the video, which was by rapper Pusha T:

This Los Angeles Chargers fan noted that even the video of Brady looked like it was in slow motion:

Tom Brady and his apparel brand

Tom Brady off the field.

The 44-year-old officially launched his line of brand apparel in January this year. It is a distinguishing "next-generation" clothing line that incorporates top-tier tops, dress and jogging pants for men, and outerwear and accessories.

While trying to supply comfort and variety for everyday people in any environment, the company states that its apparel "performs across every activity—because life is a sport."

Brad is entering his 23rd season in the NFL and his third with the Buccaneers. We'll see how the five-time Super Bowl MVP fares in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

