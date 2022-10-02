“Tom must’ve told Julio ‘It’s only halfway torn, you getting out there!’” – NFL fans hyped for Tom Brady’s weaponry ahead of blockbuster showdown vs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense will get a much-needed boost when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Buccaneers quarterback will get back wide receivers Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage in this pivotal matchup.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Brady getting back key offensive pieces for the big match against the Chiefs.

Some fans highlighted the significance of Tampa Bay getting their wideouts back:

A couple of fans are wondering if the Buccaneers rushed back some of the receivers, specifically Godwin:

- @Sauvagezz @RapSheet @TomPelissero Play those man’s except let Godwin sit please it’s to fast for him to come back @RapSheet @TomPelissero Play those man’s except let Godwin sit please it’s to fast for him to come back

Khushal @khushaljain04 @RapSheet @TomPelissero Rest Godwin for one more week, no need to rush him @RapSheet @TomPelissero Rest Godwin for one more week, no need to rush him

Godwin played in the season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys, getting three catches with 35 receiving yards. He's returning from a hamstring injury after suffering a devastating knee injury last season in Tampa Bay's Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Gage is a go as he has played in all three of the Buccaneers' games this season. The former Atlanta Falcons receiver has 19 receptions, 128 receiving yards, and a touchdown so far this season. Gage was on the injury report due to a hamstring niggle.

Jones, like Godwin, played in the team's season opener and has been out with a knee injury. It will be a welcome sight for Brady as the offense has struggled early on in the 2022 season.

Tom Brady and Buccaneers offense so far this season

Tom Brady at the Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Going into their Week 4 clash with the Chiefs, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense is looking to get over the struggles they have had this season. According to Pro Football Reference, the Buccaneers offense is 27th in total yards and 22nd in passing yards. What's more, they're next to last in average points scored per drive.

In Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Brady was held to 271 yards passing and a touchdown.

The three-time NFL MVP will have a full arsenal of offensive weapons as the Chiefs come to the Raymond James Stadium. Let's see which team will get their third win of the season and how this Tampa Bay offense will look in primetime.

