"Peyton is top 2 all time and he ain't number 2" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady taking a dig at Peyton Manning in viral social media clip

Tom Brady took a dig at Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. The quarterback was seen in a viral clip on TikTok recently, using what he said is known as the “Peyton angle”.

This is a reference to the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback's forehead size.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Rude! The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angleRude! The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle 😂 Rude! https://t.co/ovCdMsfgrO

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his jab at Manning.

One fan tweeted that Manning is in the top two all-time and that he isn't number two:

Strahinja @strahinjagov @TomBrady Peyton is top 2 all time and he ain't number 2 @TomBrady Peyton is top 2 all time and he ain't number 2

Buccaneers social media coordinator Jill Beckman commented that Brady is the only one referring to the angle in the video as the "Peyton angle":

A New England Patriots fan said that the former Patriots quarterback is the GOAT:

This Kansas City Chiefs fan said that they hate to admit that Brady has been a lot more likable since he left Boston:

El Gordo @kailkolby77 @TomBrady I hate to admit it but you are a lot more likable since you got out of Boston. @TomBrady I hate to admit it but you are a lot more likable since you got out of Boston.

One fan notes that the video proves that the Madden video game needs a big head mode:

This Buccaneers fan said, "Ol 5 head Manning lmao 😂":

Another Patriots fan said that the video is legitimately funny, saying it was savage:

Here, one person said that the amassing of unparalleled football knowledge requires some room, referring to the size of the forehead:

Runs-In-Circles @justapokeball @SportsGridTV @TomBrady The amassing of unparalleled football knowledge requires some room @SportsGridTV @TomBrady The amassing of unparalleled football knowledge requires some room

Another Chiefs fan commented that the Buccaneers quarterback is about to reach GOAT status just within Twitter:

David Banner @BlackThanos22 @TomBrady Tom bout to reach GOAT status just within Twitter @TomBrady Tom bout to reach GOAT status just within Twitter 😂😂😂

A Miami Dolphins fan said the Tampa Bay signal-caller wasn't wrong and that his tweets after leaving New England were social media gold:

JDFinsFan (Jeremy Hagen) @JDFinsFan @TomBrady They’re not wrong.

Damn you Tom Brady and your post Patriots social media gold!!! They’re not wrong.Damn you Tom Brady and your post Patriots social media gold!!! @TomBrady 💀 They’re not wrong. Damn you Tom Brady and your post Patriots social media gold!!!

Tom Brady's NFL return

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady retired this offseason in February, only to change his mind in March. He'll enter the upcoming 2022 season as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520 yards) and passing touchdowns (624). For context, Manning is third all-time in passing yards with 71,940 yards and 539 passing touchdowns.

Last season, the Buccaneers quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43). Tampa Bay lost to future Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs by a score of 30 - 27.

The three-time NFL MVP played the first two decades of his career with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. In the 2020 season for the Buccaneers, he won his seventh Lombardi Trophy. He will doubtless be looking to make his 11th appearance in a Super Bowl this season and bring home his eighth ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far