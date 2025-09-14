  • home icon
“Taylor Swift should call off the wedding” - NFL fans torch Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE flubs Patrick Mahomes throw vs. Eagles to cause INT

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 14, 2025 23:58 GMT
Travis Kelce fails to score off a Patrick Mahomes pass - via Getty/CMS
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Saturday's Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles needing to rebound from a stunning 21-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Instead, a major blunder from one of their biggest stars cost them dearly.

Early in the fourth quarter, tight end Travis Kelce mishandled a pass from Patrick Mahomes at the endzone. Andrew Mukuba instead caught the ball and managed to reach the 40-yard zone before being taken down by rookie left tackle Josh Simmons:

There was much negativity afterward:

"Bench Kelce already," one demanded.
"Please retire oh my god," another implored.
"He's beyond washed, he should've retired after last year," another insisted.

Jalen Hurts scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to put the Eagles up 20-10. After an exchange of punts, Mahomes found Tyquan Thornton deep for a 49-yard score to pull the Chiefs back within one possession. However, a poor seven-yard kickoff by Harrison Butker sealed the game.

