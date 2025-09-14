“Taylor Swift should call off the wedding” - NFL fans torch Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE flubs Patrick Mahomes throw vs. Eagles to cause INT

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Saturday's Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles needing to rebound from a stunning 21-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Instead, a major blunder from one of their biggest stars cost them dearly.Early in the fourth quarter, tight end Travis Kelce mishandled a pass from Patrick Mahomes at the endzone. Andrew Mukuba instead caught the ball and managed to reach the 40-yard zone before being taken down by rookie left tackle Josh Simmons:There was much negativity afterward:shane 𓃭 @boobie_ssLINK@jasrifootball taylor swift should call off the wedding for this playDePadre The Gamer @DepadreGLINK@NFL Kelce is hurting the Chiefs more than he is helping by not retiring&quot;Bench Kelce already,&quot; one demanded.&quot;Please retire oh my god,&quot; another implored.&quot;He's beyond washed, he should've retired after last year,&quot; another insisted.Jalen Hurts scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to put the Eagles up 20-10. After an exchange of punts, Mahomes found Tyquan Thornton deep for a 49-yard score to pull the Chiefs back within one possession. However, a poor seven-yard kickoff by Harrison Butker sealed the game.