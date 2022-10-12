“Tom Brady has ruined the NFL like Kanye has ruined hip hop” – NFL fans trash Buccaneers QB for igniting fresh spate of controversial roughing the passer calls 

The latest debate in the NFL, also involving Tom Brady, in the last week has been, what is roughing the passer and what constitutes roughing the passer?

By definition, roughing the passer is a foul in which a defensive player makes illegal contact with the quarterback after the latter has thrown a forward pass. Back in the old days of football, you were lucky if you got a roughing the passer call.

Fast forward to the year of 2022. Everything is about player safety these days and rightfully so, as many players suffer brutal injuries, including head trauma/concussions. The NFL has done and is continuing to do its best job protecting its players.

However, the NFL seems to be protecting its players too much these days. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Atlanta Falcons, and Falcons' defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett, was called for one of the worst roughing the passer calls in NFL history.

Nothing was done as a result, and the call helped the Bucs defeat the Falcons by running out the clock after being given a first down.

On Monday night, a very similar incident transpired. Kansas City Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones took Derek Carr to the ground, stripped him, and recovered the fumble. However, he was called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty.

NFL fans reacted negatively to the roughing the passer call from Chris Jones on Derek Carr. Some believe that Tom Brady has now started a new wave of controversial roughing the passer calls.

Many others tweeted that the NFL is a joke and is becoming more unwatchable after controversial calls like these.

Here are some of the more noteworthy tweets:

Big Nick Energy @tehnick Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Lololol the NFL has gotten soft as fuck because of Tom Brady. Tom Brady has ruined the NFL like Kanye has ruined hip hop. twitter.com/tompelissero/s… Lololol the NFL has gotten soft as fuck because of Tom Brady. Tom Brady has ruined the NFL like Kanye has ruined hip hop. twitter.com/tompelissero/s…

Obnoxious Boston Fan @realOBF Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. I am old enough to remember when only Tom Brady got these calls twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… I am old enough to remember when only Tom Brady got these calls twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

Ryan @whokilledpluto7 Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Tom Brady watching that PI call twitter.com/tompelissero/s… Tom Brady watching that PI call twitter.com/tompelissero/s… https://t.co/SnlrNN9Bb4

Basti @Basti6789 Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. NFL is rigged twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… NFL is rigged twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

Alan Passman @apassman Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. NFL becoming a joke twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… NFL becoming a joke twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

PJ Kennedy @PjKennedy2121

What a TERRIBLE call. Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Is this Pay back for the “TUCK RULE”.What a TERRIBLE call. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… Is this Pay back for the “TUCK RULE”. What a TERRIBLE call. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

Avery Fleming @ImpeccableGrpxs Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. This is no longer football twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… This is no longer football twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

Tom Brady responds to roughing the passer call on him

Tom Brady at Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers match

While Tom Brady benefited from the call, he deep down knows it shouldn't have been called.

TMZ @TMZ Tom Brady is addressing the controversial roughing the passer penalty from the Falcons game, saying, "I don't throw flags, I throw tablets." tmz.com/2022/10/11/tom… Tom Brady is addressing the controversial roughing the passer penalty from the Falcons game, saying, "I don't throw flags, I throw tablets." tmz.com/2022/10/11/tom…

When asked about the call, he responded by saying, "I don't throw flags, I throw tablets."

In the same game, Brady tried kicking Jarrett, and the defensive lineman called for roughing the passer on a separate play.

Christopher Powers @CPowers14 Tom Brady trying to kick an opposing player, immediately getting up and begging for a roughing the passer call and getting it is the most Tom fucking Brady thing I’ve ever seen Tom Brady trying to kick an opposing player, immediately getting up and begging for a roughing the passer call and getting it is the most Tom fucking Brady thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/JUEMjcOI76

Of course, Brady wasn't called for the attempted kick, but he did get the call when Jarrett took him to the ground late in the game.

