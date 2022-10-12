“Tom Brady has ruined the NFL like Kanye has ruined hip hop” – NFL fans trash Buccaneers QB for igniting fresh spate of controversial roughing the passer calls 

The latest debate in the NFL, also involving Tom Brady, in the last week has been, what is roughing the passer and what constitutes roughing the passer?
By definition, roughing the passer is a foul in which a defensive player makes illegal contact with the quarterback after the latter has thrown a forward pass. Back in the old days of football, you were lucky if you got a roughing the passer call.
Fast forward to the year of 2022. Everything is about player safety these days and rightfully so, as many players suffer brutal injuries, including head trauma/concussions. The NFL has done and is continuing to do its best job protecting its players.
However, the NFL seems to be protecting its players too much these days. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Atlanta Falcons, and Falcons' defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett, was called for one of the worst roughing the passer calls in NFL history.
Nothing was done as a result, and the call helped the Bucs defeat the Falcons by running out the clock after being given a first down.
On Monday night, a very similar incident transpired. Kansas City Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones took Derek Carr to the ground, stripped him, and recovered the fumble. However, he was called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty.
NFL fans reacted negatively to the roughing the passer call from Chris Jones on Derek Carr. Some believe that Tom Brady has now started a new wave of controversial roughing the passer calls.
Many others tweeted that the NFL is a joke and is becoming more unwatchable after controversial calls like these.
Tom Brady responds to roughing the passer call on him
While Tom Brady benefited from the call, he deep down knows it shouldn't have been called.
When asked about the call, he responded by saying, "I don't throw flags, I throw tablets."
In the same game, Brady tried kicking Jarrett, and the defensive lineman called for roughing the passer on a separate play.
Of course, Brady wasn't called for the attempted kick, but he did get the call when Jarrett took him to the ground late in the game.