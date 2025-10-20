  • home icon
  "Dressed like a white sorority girl from Alabama": NFL fans troll Bijan Robinson for bizarre pregame outfit for Falcons vs. 49ers game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:51 GMT
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons - Source: Getty
NFL fans troll Bijan Robinson for biizarre pregame outfit for Falcons vs. 49ers game - Source: Getty

Bijan Robinson had an interesting choice of outfit to arrive in for Sunday's game at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Atlanta Falcons running back donned a white tank top and red-and-white striped short shorts over a cream and red jacket. He also donned old-school white socks with red and black hoops and leather shoes and carried a black suede bag:

And there was much mockery of it:

"Is there a way to refund a bet on him?" one inquired.
"Bijan doesn’t dress as well as he plays," another contrasted.
"Most egregious fit ive seen a nfl player rock," another proclaimed.

On Wednesday, Robinson received these words of praise from his 49ers counterpart Christian McCaffrey:

“I think when you see it in person, you realize why he is who he is. ...That’s a huge compliment. You know, I watch him move, watch him make a lot of these plays and you know it’s inspiring. So he’s definitely somebody that when you watch him play, you know, any chance you get, you can try to emulate some of the stuff he does.”
Bijan Robinson recalls meeting LeBron James

It is no secret that Bijan Robinson idolizes LeBron James. In fact, his agent Nicole Lynn is the president of football operations of Klutch Sports, the agency of the NBA superstar's representative Rich Paul. In a recent interview, the one-time Pro Bowler recalled the two of them taking him to a Lakers game.

After it ended, the two athletes saw each other. Robinson recalled James saying this in what he described as a "crazy" moment:

“'Bro, I’m a big fan, been watching you in college. Just continue to understand, don’t change as a pro. The sky’s the limit. You have this God-given talent. Always understand who you’re doing this for and why you’re doing this.'”

He continued:

“‘There’s too much distraction out here. I could’ve been distracted so many steps in my life, but I just always understood why I needed to be out here. Whose lives am I changing? I’m changing so many people’s lives around me.’”
He concluded:

“The last thing he told me was, ‘Try to be the best in the league. ...When you run the football like that, you make it enjoyable for me as a fan, as a spectator to watch.’”

As of this writing, Robinson has 484 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns across five completed games.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

