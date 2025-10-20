Bijan Robinson had an interesting choice of outfit to arrive in for Sunday's game at the San Francisco 49ers.The Atlanta Falcons running back donned a white tank top and red-and-white striped short shorts over a cream and red jacket. He also donned old-school white socks with red and black hoops and leather shoes and carried a black suede bag:And there was much mockery of it:ash. @KeaslerAshleyLINK@AtlantaFalcons @Bijan5Robinson My guy dressed like a white sorority girl from Bama, but nevertheless Rise Up lolUncle Drunk @DrunkatTheRalphLINK@AtlantaFalcons @Bijan5Robinson This is underwear and a cardiganDishing The Rock @dishingtherockLINK@AtlantaFalcons @Bijan5Robinson Might have to fade my boy tonight wtf is this 😭😭&quot;Is there a way to refund a bet on him?&quot; one inquired.&quot;Bijan doesn’t dress as well as he plays,&quot; another contrasted.&quot;Most egregious fit ive seen a nfl player rock,&quot; another proclaimed.On Wednesday, Robinson received these words of praise from his 49ers counterpart Christian McCaffrey:“I think when you see it in person, you realize why he is who he is. ...That’s a huge compliment. You know, I watch him move, watch him make a lot of these plays and you know it’s inspiring. So he’s definitely somebody that when you watch him play, you know, any chance you get, you can try to emulate some of the stuff he does.”Bijan Robinson recalls meeting LeBron JamesIt is no secret that Bijan Robinson idolizes LeBron James. In fact, his agent Nicole Lynn is the president of football operations of Klutch Sports, the agency of the NBA superstar's representative Rich Paul. In a recent interview, the one-time Pro Bowler recalled the two of them taking him to a Lakers game.After it ended, the two athletes saw each other. Robinson recalled James saying this in what he described as a &quot;crazy&quot; moment:“'Bro, I’m a big fan, been watching you in college. Just continue to understand, don’t change as a pro. The sky’s the limit. You have this God-given talent. Always understand who you’re doing this for and why you’re doing this.'”He continued:“‘There’s too much distraction out here. I could’ve been distracted so many steps in my life, but I just always understood why I needed to be out here. Whose lives am I changing? I’m changing so many people’s lives around me.’”He concluded:“The last thing he told me was, ‘Try to be the best in the league. ...When you run the football like that, you make it enjoyable for me as a fan, as a spectator to watch.’”As of this writing, Robinson has 484 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns across five completed games.