Anthony Richardson was one of the most intriguing draft prospects of this year's draft and he has finally found his new home. The Indianapolis Colts have drafted him with the fourth overall pick, as they see Richardson as their quarterback for the future.

Richardson has huge boom or bust potential, which is why this pick could turn out to be risky for the franchise. The Colts were quite vocal about their urge to draft a quarterback this year, and they have got their man.

However, fans on social media didn't like the franchise's decision to draft Richardson, and they criticized the Colts for it. Here's how they reacted to it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reginaldo 💫 @zone4papii 🏾 twitter.com/sportscenter/s… SportsCenter @SportsCenter With the fourth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft , the Colts select Anthony Richardson With the fourth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Colts select Anthony Richardson 🐴 https://t.co/EHxKQMdtc9 Bum 🥱 shoulda picked Hendon but I love to see fellow brotha win Bum 🥱 shoulda picked Hendon but I love to see fellow brotha win ✊🏾 twitter.com/sportscenter/s…

Hunter T @Rycet66 @SportsCenter That gm gettin fired in 2 years. Bookmark this tweet @SportsCenter That gm gettin fired in 2 years. Bookmark this tweet

The Indianapolis Colts had Matt Ryan as their quarterback last year, but that didn't work out well. The fans and franchise will hope that Richardson turns out to be a great player as they have taken a home run swing to land him.

Anthony Richardson will have offensive weapons alongside him in Indianapolis

Anthony Richardson: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Colts did have a poor season last time around, but they still have pieces that can help Anthony Richardson next season. Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pitmann Jr. will be healthy in September and will be delighted with the franchise's decision to draft Richardson.

However, whether the Florida quarterback will start straight away or not remains to be seen. The Colts have Gardner Minshew in case they want Richardson to sit back and learn in his rookie season.

Colts fans are extremely happy to see their franchise finally get a quarterback as after Andrew Luck, there has been uncertainty around that position for them. Hopefully, Richardson will be able to fulfill his potential in the NFL.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes