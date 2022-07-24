"That Vegas gas hit different huh?" - NFL fans troll Davante Adams for claiming Raiders QB Derek Carr to be a future Hall of Famer

Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That leaves Aaron Rodgers without a premium wide receiver talent to look for and gives Derek Carr an option he hasn't had since college.

While Derek Carr isn't really a bad quarterback by any stretch of the imagination, it's hard to imagine feeling better about playing with Carr over Rodgers. However, Adams says Carr is a future Hall of Famer.

That statement is ironic given the fact that Adams was just playing with a future Hall of Famer and MVP in Rodgers. NFL fans were astounded by Adams' take. They took to social media to share their thoughts.

Here are the top comments:

Eugenio Rutherford @EugenioRuther @nflrums @SInow Very true, Carr will enter the top 15 all time once his career is finished. I see the raiders winning it all this year with Carr winning MVP. @nflrums @SInow Very true, Carr will enter the top 15 all time once his career is finished. I see the raiders winning it all this year with Carr winning MVP.

mario serrano @LAguy64 @nflrums @SInow In the end he will be, he holds every raiders qb record in half the time of the others. @nflrums @SInow In the end he will be, he holds every raiders qb record in half the time of the others.

Long ways to go for HOF talk @SInow Lol! Carr is his QB. He has no reason to talk negative about him. I’m sure if Carr & Adams crank the O up & defense plays 1 of the best in the league, Carr could start winning more games, play more playoffs (must win those) & of course SBs, then yes.Long ways to go for HOF talk @nflrums @SInow Lol! Carr is his QB. He has no reason to talk negative about him. I’m sure if Carr & Adams crank the O up & defense plays 1 of the best in the league, Carr could start winning more games, play more playoffs (must win those) & of course SBs, then yes.Long ways to go for HOF talk

NOBODY GRAIDER PODCAST, LLC. @chriscastro21 @nflrums @SInow Nahhh. Love my raiders and Carr but he ain’t got the cache yet. To be hall of famer. No MVPs, No Super Bowls, only 3 pro bowls last time in 2017. But The jury is still out and he still has a long career to go! @nflrums @SInow Nahhh. Love my raiders and Carr but he ain’t got the cache yet. To be hall of famer. No MVPs, No Super Bowls, only 3 pro bowls last time in 2017. But The jury is still out and he still has a long career to go!

Zach @CHI_STL_AZCards @nflrums @SInow Let’s be honest, do you expect him to talk negatively about his QB? Carr isn’t bad, top 15. Hall of fame? Eh @nflrums @SInow Let’s be honest, do you expect him to talk negatively about his QB? Carr isn’t bad, top 15. Hall of fame? Eh

Cryptic @WIGB05 @nflrums @SInow Lmfao he’s gonna say this about one of his best friends. ZERO chance Adams comes close to his production he’s used to and we will see a slow shift in Davantes comments like this. He’s trying to build dudes confidence obviously. He’s no where near a hof QB and Tae knows that lol @nflrums @SInow Lmfao he’s gonna say this about one of his best friends. ZERO chance Adams comes close to his production he’s used to and we will see a slow shift in Davantes comments like this. He’s trying to build dudes confidence obviously. He’s no where near a hof QB and Tae knows that lol

Brandon Quinlog @raiderman94 @nflrums @SInow i mean yeah. his stats say so and given the god awful defenses and coaching staffs and weapons outside of waller and renfrow, id say heck yeah he has HOF stuff @nflrums @SInow i mean yeah. his stats say so and given the god awful defenses and coaching staffs and weapons outside of waller and renfrow, id say heck yeah he has HOF stuff

One commenter event went so far as to say Adams was a clown:

It's certainly a bold statement, and we will see how it all turns out soon enough.

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2022 NFL season in the AFC West

Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders squeezed into the playoffs last season by beating division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers with a field goal in overtime Week 18. They lost to eventual AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. But with Davante Adams on the roster, they figure to be more relevant in 2022.

Their division is arguably the toughest in football. The Kansas City Chiefs are a mainstay among the elite teams, even after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers are on the rise, developing with Justin Herbert. They added superstar Khalil Mack on defense and could be a Super Bowl contender in 2022.

The Denver Broncos landed possibly the biggest prize of the offseason in quarterback Russell Wilson. The AFC West has four prime candidates for the AFC Championship. As for who will win the West, it's anyone's guess right now.

The Raiders now boast an elite receiving corps with Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller. Their running back tandem of Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake provides additional options all over the pitch.

The defense figures to be a solid unit once again, being led by Maxx Crosby. If there are no major injuries in 2022, Las Vegas could be a contender, not just for the AFC West, but the Super Bowl too.

