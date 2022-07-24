"That Vegas gas hit different huh?" - NFL fans troll Davante Adams for claiming Raiders QB Derek Carr to be a future Hall of Famer

Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That leaves Aaron Rodgers without a premium wide receiver talent to look for and gives Derek Carr an option he hasn't had since college.
While Derek Carr isn't really a bad quarterback by any stretch of the imagination, it's hard to imagine feeling better about playing with Carr over Rodgers. However, Adams says Carr is a future Hall of Famer.
That statement is ironic given the fact that Adams was just playing with a future Hall of Famer and MVP in Rodgers. NFL fans were astounded by Adams' take. They took to social media to share their thoughts.
Here are the top comments:
One commenter event went so far as to say Adams was a clown:
It's certainly a bold statement, and we will see how it all turns out soon enough.
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2022 NFL season in the AFC West
The Raiders squeezed into the playoffs last season by beating division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers with a field goal in overtime Week 18. They lost to eventual AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. But with Davante Adams on the roster, they figure to be more relevant in 2022.
Their division is arguably the toughest in football. The Kansas City Chiefs are a mainstay among the elite teams, even after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers are on the rise, developing with Justin Herbert. They added superstar Khalil Mack on defense and could be a Super Bowl contender in 2022.
The Denver Broncos landed possibly the biggest prize of the offseason in quarterback Russell Wilson. The AFC West has four prime candidates for the AFC Championship. As for who will win the West, it's anyone's guess right now.
The Raiders now boast an elite receiving corps with Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller. Their running back tandem of Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake provides additional options all over the pitch.
The defense figures to be a solid unit once again, being led by Maxx Crosby. If there are no major injuries in 2022, Las Vegas could be a contender, not just for the AFC West, but the Super Bowl too.