  • NFL fans troll Joe Burrow over backless suit at Vogue World fashion show in Paris - "Yikes," "What the hell is he wearing?"

NFL fans troll Joe Burrow over backless suit at Vogue World fashion show in Paris - "Yikes," "What the hell is he wearing?"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 24, 2024 20:25 GMT
NFL fans troll Joe Burrow over backless suit at Vogue World fashion show in Paris (Pic Credit: X @AdamSchefter)
NFL fans troll Joe Burrow over backless suit at Vogue World fashion show in Paris (Pic Credit: X @AdamSchefter)

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson showed up at the Vogue World fashion show in Paris, but NFL fans were left decidedly unimpressed by his sartorial sense. The former LSU teammates walked down in tandem, but at first one could only see that they were in all-black ensembles.

However, as they kept moving forward, one could see the Bengal's quarterback's back. The suit had a hole cut out with what seemed like white frills lining the sides. And while the Vogue World fashion show might bring the latest in fashion trends, NFL fans couldn't get on board with it.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their views on the players' choice of attire. Most of them were unflattering, and here are some of the reactions.

There were other responses as well and very few, if any, had anything positive to say about the backless suit. Here are some more reactions:

"Is Burrow wearing a Napkin holder?"
"Where is half of Burrow’s suit"
"I think they missed the back part of Joe's suit!"

Vogue World fashion show merely the latest offseason musing for Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is having a busy offseason recovering from a wrist injury that ended his 2023 season prematurely. But that has not stopped his from trying out different things away from football, and it's not just the Vogie World fashion show in Paris.

The Bengals quarterback has been spending time picking up another talent: playing the piano. He has reportedly been looking at YouTube videos and has already picked up a few songs.

No fan who has seen the quarterback from his college days should be surprised by any of this. He had a keen fashion sense and a swagger back in those days too and has carried it into the professional arena.

The only thing Cincinnati fans will be sweating on is his fitness. They will hope that walking on the Vogue World fashion show runway doesn't injure his calf in any way, which was a point of concern at the beginning of last season. They will also like to think that the piano lessons are strengthening his wrists and not weakening them.

Because as good as Joe Burrow has been for the Bengals, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance and a couple of NFC Championship games, he has not always been available due to injury. That's a narrative the quarterback is also probably looking to change this upcoming season.

Fetching more content...




