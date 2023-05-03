The New York Jets have added another weapon for Aaron Rodgers by signing his former teammate, Randall Cobb.
ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, reuniting him and Rodgers.
The two have been teammates for a long time and will play an 11th season together in the upcoming season.
Cobb had the best season of his career in 2014 with Rodgers as his quarterback. He recorded 91 receptions for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.
NFL fans trolled Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for signing Randall Cobb. Some think that Rodgers already has control over the roster, while others think he had a list of demands all along.
Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb are two of many New York Jets additions this offseason
Randall Cobb has become the newest of many additions for the New York Jets this off-season.
The Jets started free agency off by signing Rodgers' and Cobb's former teammate, Allen Lazard. He signed a four-year deal worth up to $44 million.
Before signing Lazard, they added Rodgers' former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Rodgers said that this was a big part of why he signed for the Jets.
New York also acquired wide receiver Mecole Hardman via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jets also signed former Packers players including QB Tim Boyle, OT Billy Turner, and WR Malik Taylor. There is a chance that they could also sign TE Marcedes Lewis.
The Jets have a young and talented roster that has added all former Packers veterans. We will see if this is enough to make them a playoff and Super Bowl contender.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator