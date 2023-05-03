The New York Jets have added another weapon for Aaron Rodgers by signing his former teammate, Randall Cobb.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, reuniting him and Rodgers.

The two have been teammates for a long time and will play an 11th season together in the upcoming season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A reunion: Former Packers' WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together.

Cobb had the best season of his career in 2014 with Rodgers as his quarterback. He recorded 91 receptions for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

NFL fans trolled Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for signing Randall Cobb. Some think that Rodgers already has control over the roster, while others think he had a list of demands all along.

Alan Cashman (TheCashmanwins.com) @TheCashManWins @AdamSchefter That's a great strategy by the Jets. Add as many Packers that missed the Playoffs last season to help you make the Playoffs this season. @AdamSchefter That's a great strategy by the Jets. Add as many Packers that missed the Playoffs last season to help you make the Playoffs this season.

ਸਨੀ @SunnyB0120 @AdamSchefter This man has control over their entire organization and it’s scary @AdamSchefter This man has control over their entire organization and it’s scary

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙤𝙣 @MeltonSZN @AdamSchefter Cool they’re still not making the playoffs @AdamSchefter Cool they’re still not making the playoffs

Marc Barends @BarendsMarc @AdamSchefter Guys been washed for a few years. It’s nice his buddy Rodgers still gets him jobs, but nobody is losing sleep over this singing. @AdamSchefter Guys been washed for a few years. It’s nice his buddy Rodgers still gets him jobs, but nobody is losing sleep over this singing.

Granny Hawkins @GrannyOutlaw @AdamSchefter So he complained about receivers in green Bay but wants same ole roster back in New York??? @AdamSchefter So he complained about receivers in green Bay but wants same ole roster back in New York???

David Stewart @DStew89 @AdamSchefter And they said Rodgers didn’t have a list, his toxicity is already ruining us, bring back Zach Wilson! @AdamSchefter And they said Rodgers didn’t have a list, his toxicity is already ruining us, bring back Zach Wilson!

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb are two of many New York Jets additions this offseason

Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers during Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Randall Cobb has become the newest of many additions for the New York Jets this off-season.

The Jets started free agency off by signing Rodgers' and Cobb's former teammate, Allen Lazard. He signed a four-year deal worth up to $44 million.

Before signing Lazard, they added Rodgers' former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Rodgers said that this was a big part of why he signed for the Jets.

New York also acquired wide receiver Mecole Hardman via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets also signed former Packers players including QB Tim Boyle, OT Billy Turner, and WR Malik Taylor. There is a chance that they could also sign TE Marcedes Lewis.

Andy Herman @AndyHermanNFL

Aaron Rodgers

Allen Lazard

Randall Cobb

Tim Boyle

Nathaniel Hackett

Billy Turner

Malik Taylor



Still missing:

Marcedes Lewis

Jake Kumerow

Bronson Kafusi

David Bakhtiari (2024)

Pat McAfee

India Bhavan

Tom Fanning New York Jet Packs:Aaron RodgersAllen LazardRandall CobbTim BoyleNathaniel HackettBilly TurnerMalik TaylorStill missing:Marcedes LewisJake KumerowBronson KafusiDavid Bakhtiari (2024)Pat McAfeeIndia BhavanTom Fanning twitter.com/i/web/status/1… New York Jet Packs:Aaron RodgersAllen LazardRandall CobbTim BoyleNathaniel HackettBilly TurnerMalik TaylorStill missing: Marcedes LewisJake KumerowBronson KafusiDavid Bakhtiari (2024)Pat McAfeeIndia BhavanTom Fanning twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Jets have a young and talented roster that has added all former Packers veterans. We will see if this is enough to make them a playoff and Super Bowl contender.

