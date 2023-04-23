A video of the 1995 NFL Draft went viral this week on Twitter -- at the expense of the New York Jets. In it, the Jets are on the clock with the ninth overall pick and fans are screaming, "We want Sapp." That year's draft was held at the Paramount Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, and many fans of the franchise were there.

But the wishes were unfruitful. With all the fans waiting for Sapp to be announced as the pick, the Jets decided to go a different direction, taking tight end Kevin Brady from Penn State. The fans' reactions were memorable.

This Day In Sports Clips @TDISportsClips via NFL Films) April 22, 1995: The Jets pass on Warren Sapp and select Penn State TE Kyle Brady with the 9th overall pick in the #NFLDraft . Jets fans go ballistic (via NFL Films)

Time told us that it was a huge mistake by the franchise. Brady only played for the Jets for four years and never made a Pro Bowl in his career. Meanwhile, Sapp went on to win many awards, such as Defensive Player of the Year in 1999, and was selected for many All-Pro teams. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Once the video went viral, NFL fans did not miss the opportunity to poke fun at the team:

St.Nick @NickB925 @TDISportsClips Even tagliabue is smirking at the pick lmaooo @TDISportsClips Even tagliabue is smirking at the pick lmaooo

Gizzy @Gizzy1344 @TDISportsClips I remember this like it was yesterday, I was at a softball tournament and ran to my car to listen for the pick. After the pick I could not concentrate on the game anymore. @TDISportsClips I remember this like it was yesterday, I was at a softball tournament and ran to my car to listen for the pick. After the pick I could not concentrate on the game anymore.

Erich Eisenach @erich0811



Sapp was one of the all time greats. @TDISportsClips Yep. Massive Jets flop here. Nothing new.Sapp was one of the all time greats. @TDISportsClips Yep. Massive Jets flop here. Nothing new.Sapp was one of the all time greats.

Master of Muppets @JBiscuit4Trees @TDISportsClips Relax Jets. It's not like he ended up being a hall of famer that helped anchor one of the greatest defenses ever. @TDISportsClips Relax Jets. It's not like he ended up being a hall of famer that helped anchor one of the greatest defenses ever.

Finhead @Finhead83 @TDISportsClips There's 3 guarantees in life: Death, Taxes, and Jets fans being miserable. @TDISportsClips There's 3 guarantees in life: Death, Taxes, and Jets fans being miserable.

Could the New York Jets acquire Aaron Rodgers during the draft?

There is a real possibility of the deal happening this week after the two parties re-engaged in discussions about the trade. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Sunday that, while nothing is imminent, the saga could finally come to an end before the draft.

A deal for Aaron Rodgers is getting closer

Rodgers made a public admission on Pat McAfee's show that he told Green Bay's front office that he wishes to play in New York in 2023. Although he wants to move, the fact that the two teams still can't agree on the terms of the trade is the reason why he has still not officially changed teams.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the 2023 compensation is set: it's going to be a second-rounder from New York. But Green Bay is asking for extra 2024 picks, which is currently hindering the deal.

