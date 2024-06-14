Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most popular players in the NFL for a number of reasons. It all started when he made a ridiculous one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys during his rookie year. Many view it as the greatest catch of all time.

Beckham Jr. also has a flashy, flamboyant, and energetic personality, that draws a lot of attention to him.

Yesterday, Beckham Jr. posted a video of himself vibing to Drake's diss song for Kendrick Lamar, 'Family Matters', in his car. The two rappers have been in the news over the last few months, making diss tracks about one another.

Beckham Jr., who is a friend of Drake's, was bumping his song while driving, getting hyped to it.

After Odell Beckham Jr. dropped his video on social media bumping to 'Family Matters', fans on social media were quick to troll the wide receiver. Some of them were bashing him for his personality.

"Ni**a headed to get his nails done," one fan joked.

"Happy Pride Month to him," another fan joked.

"I know Drake is his mans [sic] but this should've stayed in the drafts," one fan said.

Many other fans commented on the video while trolling Beckham Jr. Some of the comments had to do with the friendship that Drake has with Beckham Jr.

One fan even wrote, perhaps jokingly, that Drake paid him to post the video of him vibing to the song online.

"Drake paid him to post this," one fan said.

"Boy can't help but he zesty," another reacted.

"If she don't support me like Odell supports Drake, I don't want her," one fan said.

Odell Beckham Jr. is gearing up for his 10th NFL season with his fifth team

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Miami Dolphins meets the media

On May 8, 2024, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins to join them for the 2024-25 season. This comes after Beckham Jr. spent just one season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham Jr. entered the NFL in 2014 after he was picked by the New York Giants as their first-round selection. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants for five seasons and had four 1,000-yard seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Beckham Jr. was on the Browns' roster for two-and-a-half seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. Beckham Jr. was a crucial piece to the Rams' offense that season and helped them win the Super Bowl.

After tearing his ACL in the Super Bow with the Rams, OBJ took the 2022 season off to heal and recover from a knee injury. He joined the Ravens last season and had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, he will join a wide receiver group with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as the primary guys, with him serving as WR-three.