"Homie can memorize 150 football plays but can’t remember 10 passwords" - NFL fans brutally troll Patrick Mahomes over Brittany Matthews' latest tweet

Patrick Mahomes has had a relatively quiet offseason when it comes to controversies. The Kansas City Chiefs star has often found himself in the crossfire thanks to the actions of his wife Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson Mahomes.

Apart from recently getting hitched, the quarterback has been spending his time taking part in multiple celebrity golf tournaments, including 'The Match' featuring Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and fellow conference rival Josh Allen.

Now gearing up for the new season, the quarterback is getting back to what he does best. Returning for Chiefs' training camp, the quarterback will now have to spend a slightly lesser amount of time around his loved ones. This prompted Brittany to have a little fun at her husband's expense.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne Look forward every year to the text from @PatrickMahomes asking for all our logins and passwords once he gets to camp Look forward every year to the text from @PatrickMahomes asking for all our logins and passwords once he gets to camp😂😂

Now, of course, NFL fans couldn't resist from poking some fun at the beloved quarterback themselves.

One Chiefs fan was left amused by how the Super Bowl-winning QB struggled to remember passwords to his own accounts.

Another fan was quick to suggest a book that she had gifted her mother who also keeps forgetting her passwords. Her mother, of course, is 84. Patrick, 26.

One NFL fan said that this is the case with pretty much all men. First, its the passwords, then the keys, the list is endless.

Lifelong Chiefs fan JP hilariously suggested that Brittany should gift the quarterback a wristband with the passwords written.

One Broncos fan even put all rivalry aside and appreciated the joke by Brittany.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews expecting their second child together

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their second child together. The two celebrated the news two months after tying the knot in Maui.

Brittany recently posted a picture on her Instagram story and Twitter, revealing her feelings about having a second child.

The couple are high school sweethearts and on March 12, celebrated their marriage with their daughter Sterling, serving as the flower girl. Jackson served as the best man while Chiefs star Travis Kelce also made an appearance as one of the groomsman.

The couple are yet to announce though when they are expecting their second child. But one can expect it to be towards the back-end of 2022 or early 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far