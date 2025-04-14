Patrick Mahomes is back in the fold after two months away from the spotlight. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback came close to making history in Super Bowl LIX, but the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles ended their dreams of becoming the first-ever team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Eagles' beatdown was strong. The Chiefs had defeated them in Super Bowl LVII two years before, but the rematch was one-sided, except for a pair of late touchdowns from Kansas City. Mahomes was sacked six times and threw two interceptions as Vic Fangio's defense constantly harassed him.
After a brief period away from the spotlight, the quarterback was pictured during a practice before the start of the Chiefs' offseason program. However, he had a different look from all his years in the league.
Fans noticed the new look and trolled him for making the change, with some suggesting that the Eagles were responsible for Patrick Mahomes' haircut:
"Got his ass whipped so bad he had an identity crisis", trolled one fan.
"Eagles beat the hairstyle out of him" was another trolling comment from a fan.
"Oh, he’s getting a divorce soon" was also a joke made by NFL fans.
How did Patrick Mahomes fare against the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX?
Two months on, fans still dug into Patrick Mahomes once again for his failings at Super Bowl LIX. That said, let's recap his performance from the forgettable night.
In a difficult night for the offense, Mahomes finished the game with 21 completed passes in 32 attempts, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and 257 yards. The quarterback also added 25 rushing yards on four carries.
Mahomes' two interceptions in the first half made the Chiefs' life much more difficult, and he took the blame for the poor performance after the game:
"Obviously, the turnovers hurt, and I take all the blame for that. Those early turnovers swung the momentum of the game, and they capitalized on them… I didn't play to my standard, and I have to be better next time."
Naturally, Mahomes and co. caught a lot of flak for their performance on the night. Despite an underwhelming performance from the whole team, it was the Chiefs QB who took most of the heat, presumably for being the leader and one of the biggest names in the NFL.
Although they couldn't complete the three-peat, the mere presence of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid should make the Chiefs one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl one more time.
