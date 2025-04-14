Patrick Mahomes is back in the fold after two months away from the spotlight. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback came close to making history in Super Bowl LIX, but the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles ended their dreams of becoming the first-ever team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Ad

The Eagles' beatdown was strong. The Chiefs had defeated them in Super Bowl LVII two years before, but the rematch was one-sided, except for a pair of late touchdowns from Kansas City. Mahomes was sacked six times and threw two interceptions as Vic Fangio's defense constantly harassed him.

After a brief period away from the spotlight, the quarterback was pictured during a practice before the start of the Chiefs' offseason program. However, he had a different look from all his years in the league.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans noticed the new look and trolled him for making the change, with some suggesting that the Eagles were responsible for Patrick Mahomes' haircut:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Got his ass whipped so bad he had an identity crisis", trolled one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Eagles beat the hairstyle out of him" was another trolling comment from a fan.

"Oh, he’s getting a divorce soon" was also a joke made by NFL fans.

How did Patrick Mahomes fare against the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX?

Two months on, fans still dug into Patrick Mahomes once again for his failings at Super Bowl LIX. That said, let's recap his performance from the forgettable night.

Ad

In a difficult night for the offense, Mahomes finished the game with 21 completed passes in 32 attempts, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and 257 yards. The quarterback also added 25 rushing yards on four carries.

Mahomes' two interceptions in the first half made the Chiefs' life much more difficult, and he took the blame for the poor performance after the game:

"Obviously, the turnovers hurt, and I take all the blame for that. Those early turnovers swung the momentum of the game, and they capitalized on them… I didn't play to my standard, and I have to be better next time."

Ad

Naturally, Mahomes and co. caught a lot of flak for their performance on the night. Despite an underwhelming performance from the whole team, it was the Chiefs QB who took most of the heat, presumably for being the leader and one of the biggest names in the NFL.

Although they couldn't complete the three-peat, the mere presence of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid should make the Chiefs one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl one more time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.