Russell Wilson has returned to social media to showcase his offseason preparations, but his detractors are not impressed.

On Wednesday, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback posted a video of himself working out for the first time as a Pittsburgh Steeler. In it, he does some footwork and passing drills:

But not everyone reacted positively:

Latest takes on Steelers' Russell Wilson-Justin Fields quarterback controversy

Everyone expects Russell Wilson to be the starter in Pittsburgh, given his credentials. But he is not the only big-name passer there.

A few days after he was signed, the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, a former starter for the Chicago Bears. The move immediately created quite possibly the most promising pair of dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, but ex-Detroit Lion Dan Orlovsky shared some doubts over whether this would solve the team's problems under center on Wednesday's episode of First Take:

"Not figured out; definitely upgraded. To figure it out would mean one or both of these guys have really fixed their fatal flaw. Russell's has always been holding onto the football; Justin's is he's always played slower than necessary."

ESPN insider Adam Schefter, meanwhile, believes the transaction above is financially a very shrewd one that allows the team to change starters when circumstances demand it, even as early as training camp. He said Wednesday on NFL Live:

"Think of the investment they have in each player. They essentially are giving Russell Wilson $1.2 million, while the Denver Broncos are paying him almost $38 million this year... They gave up a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick for Justin Fields. Very little investment.

"There's no commitment, obligation, loyalty to any of these guys... I even had an executive say if Justin Fields outperformed Russell Wilson during training camp, they could see them moving on from him before the season."

But for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Wilson, who said in his introductory press conference that he envisioned himself playing between five and seven more years, could be in for longer than just the 2024-25 season, which could shelve any notions of competition with Fields. A few days ago, he wrote:

