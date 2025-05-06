“Forgot his new red hat” - NFL fans troll Saquon Barkley as Eagles RB arrives at 2025 Met Gala

Saquon Barkley win the Super Bowl for the first time ever in the 2024 season. Now, almost three months after that game, he can add another milestone in his life: Met Gala attendee.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back was spotted at Monday's art festival wearing a black Thom Browne suit and glossy shoes:
But fans had nothing but negativity upon seeing it:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
More of it can be seen below:
"Not him finding new ways to disappoint," one gasped.
"Of course this kongaroo had no clue what to wear," another "concluded".
"His thick neck ass can’t do anything right," another snickered.
Barkley was among a group of NFL stars who attended the event, alongside current quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Russell Wilson; former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson; and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
Saquon Barkley told to "buy a clue" after metting with US President Donald Trump
Late last month, fans formulated negative opinions about Saquon Barkley agter he golfed and chatted with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a day before his Eagles visited the White House. Responding to the criticism, he wrote this on social media:
“Lol some people are really upset cause I played golf and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have an amazing day.”
Eventually, a prominent figure would join them: Michelle Briant, columnist for the Milwaukee Courier, an African-American weekly newspaper. According to her, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year should "buy a clue" and know that the NFL has historically been politically charged - but especially even moreso during Trump's tenure, which has seen the commission of acts that can be seen as discriminatory:
"After reading his response, my immediate reaction was “You stupid.” Further thought prompted me to say more and to consider that maybe this young brother is just uninformed, undereducated on the game, or simply clueless... No Barkley, you don’t get to start your post with 'Lol'."
She concludes by listing multiple black athletes who became sociopolitical icons, including Colin Kaepernick.
Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.