On Friday, the National Football League's official X profile released a video of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay training in the gym.

"Coach McVay putting in work in the weight room 💪 (via ryan_sorensen/IG)"

Though the video is extremely impressive for the 39 year old coach, some football fans have been quick to take to social media to have some fun with the clip and McVay.

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to praise the Super Bowl Champion coach's work ethic.

"that's a good work out!." one fan wrote.

"Work 💪 💪 💪 💪." one fan stated.

"Coach McVay putting in work!" one fan added.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 Season Outlook

McVay and the Rams are expected to be one of the best teams in the National Football League next season.

As alluded to in one of the social media comments, the Rams will not be bringing back star wide receiver Cooper Kupp next year, a move that is quite surprising given how well Kupp has performed in recent years. Kupp has recorded over 58 receptions, over 700 receiving yards, and 3 or more touchdowns in each season since the 2019 campaign.

His most notable season came in 2021 when he recorded a ridiculously impressive 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns.

Although Kupp will be a loss for the Rams, the team recently agreed to a deal with free agent wide receiver Davante Adams. The move is a great one for the Rams as it will provide another elite receiving option opposite superstar WR Puka Nacua on the outside.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford still leading the offensive unit after re-negotiating his contract this offseason and star running back Kyren Williams still in the backfield, the Rams have one of the most exciting offensive units in the entire league heading into next campaign.

While it remains to be definitively seen whether the LA Rams live up to expectations next season, it is evident that McVay is remaining active and healthy this offseason, despite the online jokes that have been made about his recent training video.

