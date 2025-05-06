On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that quarterback Shedeur Sanders has chosen 12 as his jersey number as he embarks on his NFL career. The quarterback, who was expected to be a first-round draft pick, wasn't selected until the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns' announcement on X of Shedeur Sanders jersey number was then reshared by the NFL, a move that came under scrutiny from fans.
Fans on social media were relentless with their criticism of Shedeur Sanders choosing to wear the number 12. Some said that he won't ever live up to the legacy that Tom Brady had with the same number.
One fan asked if the NFL's official account on X would also announce the jersey numbers for fellow Browns' quarterback Dillon Gabriel or New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough as well?
"Since we are giving this so much attention, what number is Dillon Gabriel wearing NFL? Tyler Shough? If this 5th rounder gets a post, I'm sure these guys do too."-one NFL fan questioned
"Going to look good on the sidelines."-said another
"Number to match how many QBs on the team are ahead of him."-one person wrote
Another fan predicted that 12 would be the number of times he would be sacked if and when he does the take the field. It's worth noting that the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback wore the #2 jersey number during his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes.
"For the number of sacks he’ll get per game."-one fan joked
"What number will all the other 5th round picks be wearing?"-questioned another person on X
"he’s gonna be about the 38th best player to ever wear that number."-another commented
Colorado football fan is suing NFL after Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide
NFL fans were shocked that Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round in the third and final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was expected to be one of the top-three quarterbacks drafted, yet he wasn't selected by the Cleveland Browns until pick number 144.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that a fan of the Colorado Buffaloes has filed a lawsuit against the NFL for $100 million. The fan is claiming the league caused emotional distress after watching Shedeur Sanders fall to the fifth-round.
In the lawsuit, the fan claims that comments and criticism made against Sanders was the cause for his NFL Draft slide. The fan also wants the NFL to implement new regulations that allow players to be drafted fairly and on 'merit.'
