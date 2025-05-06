On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that quarterback Shedeur Sanders has chosen 12 as his jersey number as he embarks on his NFL career. The quarterback, who was expected to be a first-round draft pick, wasn't selected until the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

The Browns' announcement on X of Shedeur Sanders jersey number was then reshared by the NFL, a move that came under scrutiny from fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media were relentless with their criticism of Shedeur Sanders choosing to wear the number 12. Some said that he won't ever live up to the legacy that Tom Brady had with the same number.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan asked if the NFL's official account on X would also announce the jersey numbers for fellow Browns' quarterback Dillon Gabriel or New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough as well?

"Since we are giving this so much attention, what number is Dillon Gabriel wearing NFL? Tyler Shough? If this 5th rounder gets a post, I'm sure these guys do too."-one NFL fan questioned

Ad

"Going to look good on the sidelines."-said another

"Number to match how many QBs on the team are ahead of him."-one person wrote

Another fan predicted that 12 would be the number of times he would be sacked if and when he does the take the field. It's worth noting that the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback wore the #2 jersey number during his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Ad

"For the number of sacks he’ll get per game."-one fan joked

"What number will all the other 5th round picks be wearing?"-questioned another person on X

"he’s gonna be about the 38th best player to ever wear that number."-another commented

Colorado football fan is suing NFL after Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide

NFL fans were shocked that Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round in the third and final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was expected to be one of the top-three quarterbacks drafted, yet he wasn't selected by the Cleveland Browns until pick number 144.

Ad

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a fan of the Colorado Buffaloes has filed a lawsuit against the NFL for $100 million. The fan is claiming the league caused emotional distress after watching Shedeur Sanders fall to the fifth-round.

Expand Tweet

In the lawsuit, the fan claims that comments and criticism made against Sanders was the cause for his NFL Draft slide. The fan also wants the NFL to implement new regulations that allow players to be drafted fairly and on 'merit.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.