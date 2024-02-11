Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is getting ready for the Super Bowl and like his teammates, has arrived at the stadium for the big game.

As often is the case, in a similar way to the NBA, players dress up as they see fit. Some don't do anything drastic, while others do and for Kelce, his outfit as he arrived for the Super Bowl has fans talking.

Kelce arrived wearing an all-black shiny outfit, and fans have given their thoughts on it, with one stating that he's dressed like a cardiac arrest.

"Mr Pfizer dressed like cardiac arrest."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Kelce's outfit as he walked into the stadium.

Not all fans are thrilled with Kelce's choice of outfit. Nonetheless, like the NBA, players' fashion often creates quite the talking point, which is exactly the case for Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce aiming for third Super Bowl ring

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Some fans already have Travis Kelce as the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL, while others think that former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski is.

But with Kelce set to compete for his third Super Bowl ring against the 49ers, if he manages to claim it, will that put him ahead of Gronk? Possibly.

First, he has to win it and given the lack of weapons at Patrick Mahomes' disposal, Kelce looms large as a big key to the Chiefs hoisting their third Super Bowl in five years.

The 49ers have the weapons to curtail Kelce's influence, but practicing it and then doing it on game day are two different things entirely.

If the 49ers can't stop the Mahomes/Kelce connection, then the Super Bowl could be heading to Kansas City. One fan stated that Kelce was dressed for a funeral as he was wearing all black, and it might just be the 49ers lamenting another missed opportunity in Las Vegas.