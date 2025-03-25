On March 23, 2022, Tyreek Hill was officially traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. The move, motivated by contract discussions, shocked the league, as Hill was the number one receiver for Patrick Mahomes' team.

Three years after the wide receiver switched allegiances, the wide receiver took to Twitter to celebrate the date. He led the NFL in yards and touchdowns in 2023 but struggled to replicate the same performances a year later.

"Changed his life thank you," Hill tweeted.

However, success on the field did not come in the same proportion. The Chiefs made the Super Bowl in all three years since he was traded, while the Dolphins have not won a playoff game under Tua Tagovailoa's leadership.

NFL fans trolled the wide receiver as he celebrated the three-year anniversary of the move:

"He got a lot more money and a lot more vacation time since joining the Dolphins," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"Changed the Dolphins as well. We went from being a team that would either just miss out on or just scrape into the playoffs before being immediately knocked out to, err….ah," a Dolphins fan added to the discussion to troll the team.

Other fans joined in about his wish to leave the Dolphins right after the end of the past season.

"Whatever happened to him forcing himself out of Miami?," said one.

"Didn't he wanna leave like 2 months ago," another wrote.

When Tyreek Hill said that "he was out" of the Dolphins after a disappointing 2024 season

Miami failed to put together a competitive roster for the 2024 season, and an early-season head injury for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not help. Hill ended the season with just 959 yards and six touchdowns, the lowest marks of his career over the course of a 17-game season.

After the Dolphins' Week 18 loss, and with no playoff spot in 2024, he was in no mood for saying good things about the franchise. In fact, when speaking to reporters, he said that his time in Miami had ended:

“I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

He later took back his comments and said that he wanted to stay in Miami. He has two more years left on his three-year, $90 million contract.

