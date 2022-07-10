"It sounds to me like he's throwing his QB completely under the bus" - NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill claiming 2022 is last year for Tua Tagovailoa to prove he can be a great NFL QB

Tyreek Hill has made the news since joining the Miami Dolphins this offseason, especially regarding his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The wide receiver said that the Miami quarterback is a better passer than his former teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Now, the wideout has stated that this season could be Tagovailoa’s last. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Dolphins receiver and his comments.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan commented that the Miami receiver threw his quarterback under the bus with his comments:

Steve M. @TraderTennessee @ProFootballTalk Tyreke must be really concerned because it sounds to me like he's throwing his quarterback completely under the bus @ProFootballTalk Tyreke must be really concerned because it sounds to me like he's throwing his quarterback completely under the bus

This Baltimore Ravens fan flat out said that the Dolphins quarterback is a bust and wouldn't be surprised if Teddy Bridgewater becomes the starter during the season:

DeAndre Williams 😵‍💫 @PrimeDree @ProFootballTalk Tua is a bust straight up, I don’t see why people continue to hype him up. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see Teddy Bridgewater starting towards the end of the season if they’re looking to make the playoffs @ProFootballTalk Tua is a bust straight up, I don’t see why people continue to hype him up. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see Teddy Bridgewater starting towards the end of the season if they’re looking to make the playoffs

Let's check out some other reactions from fans on Twitter:

໊ @TrolledByWaddle twitter.com/ProFootballTal… ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tyreek Hill believes 2022 will be Tua Tagovailoa's last chance to show the NFL what he's got. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjd0 Tyreek Hill believes 2022 will be Tua Tagovailoa's last chance to show the NFL what he's got. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjd0 why tf are yall mad he's RIGHT why tf are yall mad he's RIGHT 😭😭 twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Warning: NSFW language

Jon Anderson @JonAnde00737718 @ProFootballTalk Since this trade, TH has done absolutely nothing but run his mouth. We shall see if he backs it up with his new and “more accurate“ QB. @ProFootballTalk Since this trade, TH has done absolutely nothing but run his mouth. We shall see if he backs it up with his new and “more accurate“ QB.

Tyreek Hill on his new quarterback in Miami

Miami Dolphins Press Conference for Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill spoke about his quarterback on his podcast, It Needed To Be Said.

“It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua].”

Hill's co-host, Julius Collins, tried to get the wideout to spill out some specific names and Hill said:

“Reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua]. I’m gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”

The Dolphins wideout addressed the video released by Miami of Tagovailoa throwing a pass short at him, saying it was released to generate conversation.

“I really believe they showed that clip of Tua under throwing me just to get people talking. Because they really know what Tua’s capable of, for real.”

He lastly talked about the shelf life of a first-round drafted quarterback and how the Dolphins are essentially placing Tagovailoa into a do-or-die situation in his third season in the league:

“You know, in the NFL, they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick, and if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

We'll see how the 24-year-old quarterback fares in season three of his NFL career with the three-time first-team All-Pro receiver down in Miami in the 2022 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the It Needed To Be Said podcast, Mike Florio, and H/T Sportskeeda.

