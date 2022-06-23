"People ready to do jail time for Patrick Mahomes!?" - NFL fans react to reports of Tyreek Hill receiving death threats after comments on Chiefs QB

Tyreek Hill says that he’s been getting death threats from fans following statements he made recently about former teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On his It Needed To Be Said podcast, the new Miami Dolphins receiver had compared Mahomes to his new teammate, Tua Tagovailoa. Hill claimed that Tagovailoa was more accurate than Mahomes and following this, the death threats began.

Following the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Tyreek Hill's quarterback comparison

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

On the first episode of the It Needed to be Said podcast, Hill responded to a question about his old and new quarterbacks. This following his trade from the Chiefs to the Dolphins this offseason.

Although the wideout confessed that Mahomes had a much stronger arm, he noted that his new quarterback in Miami, Tua Tagovailoa, was more accurate based on their training sessions.

In the second episode of his podcast, the Dolphins receiver mentioned death threats, saying that people are reacting based on emotion:

“On every social media account I own, I got death threats. I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason. They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.”

He also mentioned in the same episode that, while we know how great Mahomes is, he believes in Tagovailoa, who's also great in his opinion:

“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great... But, right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback who’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship — who is also great, in my opinion. He just doesn’t have the accolades yet. I believe in him.”

We'll see how the three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler fares with his new quarterback in Miami in the 2022 season.

