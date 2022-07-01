Create
"Welcome to American ChristoFacism" - NFL fans use Colin Kaepernick's kneeling as example of hypocrisy in country

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
NFL fans have used former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling of the US national anthem as an example of hypocrisy in the country. The quarterback has been absent from the NFL since 2016 after he took a knee in protest of police brutality.

At the time, his actions divided the league, with some players taking it upon themselves to do the same. However, others stated that they would always honor the country's national anthem.

It has been a tough few weeks for U.S. citizens after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade verdict. Overturning it essentially banned abortions or severely limits them in certain states. A fan named Lindy Li posted via her Twitter page regarding the hypocrisy that exists in the country. She was upset after a Christian football coach, who was praying at the end of football games, had his right to pray protected by the Supreme Court.

"Colin Kaepernick, who didn’t force anyone to kneel with him, lost his career and livelihood. But a Christian football coach who retaliated against players who didn’t join him in prayer was just celebrated by the Supreme Court."
"Welcome to American ChristoFascism."
Colin Kaepernick, who didn’t force anyone to kneel with him, lost his career and livelihoodBut a Christian football coach who retaliated against players who didn’t join him in prayer was just celebrated by the Supreme CourtWelcome to American ChristoFascism

The coach mentioned was Joseph Kennedy who was praying after games. He coached Bremerton High School in 2008 but seven years into it that changed. In 2015 the school received complaints that some students felt pressured to join in per The Daily Mail. The Supreme Court ruled that his actions were protected under the First Amendment.

Other fans responded to Lindy Li's post with one fan saying that Kaepernick's football was declining, hence why he wasn't on the field.

@lindyli You must not watch football. Kaepernick’s career was declining. If he was good, he would have still been on the field. Lol

Another fan posted asking for it to make sense.

Make it make sense twitter.com/lindyli/status…

One user posted and said that if you don't see the issue, then you are the issue.

If y’all don’t see this issue, then YOU ARE the issue!!! twitter.com/lindyli/status…

Another Twitter user replied and stated that if people need the Supreme Court to force prayer on people, you are not a Christian, but a crusader.

If you need the Supreme Court to force prayer on people, you are being a crusader, not a Christian. God didn't call you to 'conquer' America for Christianity and force it down their throats. He called you to be Christlike. And lawsuits/retaliation are anything but Christlike. twitter.com/lindyli/status…

One user did not see it the same way, saying that Li was perpetuating a lie.

You are perpetuating a lie, girlfriend! twitter.com/lindyli/status…

The Twitter account White Knight posted and said that Li was just plain wrong.

@lindyli JUST PLAIN WRONG.. The coach NEVER even invited players to pray with him. There were no allegations that players who did were treated better or players who didn't were treated differently...STOP MAKING SHIT UP ! ! ! twitter.com/lindyli/status…

One user agreed with Li simply saying "facts" in response to her tweet.

Facts twitter.com/lindyli/status…

A fan named Craig Bruce agreed with Li over her Twitter post.

That’s what this is, American christofascism. twitter.com/lindyli/status…

A doctor named Denise was also in Li's corner over her tweet.

Hypocrisy abounds!!! twitter.com/lindyli/status…

Kaepernick is still out of the league

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

The 34-year-old quarterback is still without an NFL job. The former 49ers star previously had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, which was seen as a step in the right direction.

youtube-cover

However, there have been conflicting reports over just how well it went. Some have said that the Raiders coaches were impressed with Kaepernick's workout, while others have said that it was a disaster.

youtube-cover
The fact that the Raiders gave the 34-year-old a workout was not a guarantee that he would get a roster spot. But at least a team called him for a workout. It's not yet known if any other NFL teams will come calling as the Seattle Seahawks were thought to be another team interested.

As it stands, Kaepernick is still out of the league and it does not look like that will change any time soon.

