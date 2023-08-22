ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark is in some trouble with fans over his comments about Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL Live crew was speaking about the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

While noticing that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had some new tattoos, Ryan Clark had a comment of his own.

Clark said that he believed the quarterback spent too much time in the tattoo parlor instead of at the gym. He then emphasized the Dolphins quarterback's weight. At one point, Clark called him 'thick' and suggested that he doesn't spend a lot of time with the team nutritionist. He concluded by saying that at least the quarterback 'looked happy'.

His words have left a sour note for NFL fans. Many of them commented on the post of the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. The majority of fans were outraged that an NFL analyst, who is a former NFL player, would make comments about another's weight.

This isn't the first outrageous comment from Ryan Clark that fans have been unhappy with. Just last week, he stated that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is better than Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson.

Pickens is heading into just his second season, while Jefferson has cemented himself as the best wide receiver in the game.

Here are some of the most notable reactions on X:

Tua Tagovailoa was excited for return to the field with Dolphins

Last week, the Miami Dolphins quarterback stepped back onto an NFL field for the first time since last season. In 2022, Tua Tagovailoa suffered two concussions during the season. The first being in October, at which time he was carted off the field. He returned to the team just a few weeks later.

In a Christmas Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback reportedly suffered another concussion. He remained in the game but showed symptoms of a concussion the next day. He was unable to finish the regular season or play in the Dolphins' playoff game.

He appeared in the Dolphins second preseason game against the Houston Texans. Afterwards, he told reporters that it felt great to get back onto the field.

"It's how you react to it. It's a physical sport. It's tough. But yeah, went out there and was expecting to get hit, was expecting to go to the ground, all of that."

Tagovailoa has worked on Jiu-Jitsu this offseason. He told reporters earlier in the offseason that he believes that this will help him when he gets hit, and with both his physical and mental reaction time during a game.

