Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was as poor as one can be against the Chargers in their home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He fumbled the ball twice, once in each half, both of which led to touchdowns for the opposition. He could not get any yardage and the defense struggled to bail the offense out. He missed some simple throws, not helped by an offensive line that struggled throughout.

As has often been the case this season, and prior years as well, the man who was supposed to be the Jets' savior at the quarterback position has become a liability. Zach Wilson was so poor that the New York franchise had to go and get Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

When the future Hall-of-Famer went down on the first drive of the season against the Buffalo Bills, Zach Wilson had to take charge again and was given a simple task. Keep the playoff dream alive until the veteran quarterback is able to come back. And while he has shown flashes of brilliance, he has been extremely inconsistent and unable to carry the offense on his back.

The loss against the Chargers was a microcosm of his wider season. They never ventured close to getting a touchdown when it mattered, even though they added some garbage yards towards the end of the game. It was such a limited performance that fans were calling for Zach Wilson to retire. This a damning indictment for him that they are asking him to call it a day instead of a nearly 40-year old Aaron Rodgers who is recovering from an Achilles injury.

Zach Wilson comes under fire for the Jets' terrible loss against the Chargers on MNF

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the Jets starting quarterback for his performance, or a lack thereof, today. It was not pretty and we hope that he does not frequent the internet after this game. Here are some of the best responses.

Everyone except the defense lets the Jets down

Zach Wilson will be the lightning rod, but the blame for this loss lies with pretty much everyone except their defense. The special team gave up a punt return touchdown. Garrett Wilson fumbled the ball once and conceded a costly pentalty after Breece Hall had picked up twenty yards on a run.

C.J. Uzomah dropped a perfect ball in the endzone towards the end of the game and the offensive line was so weak that the Chargers sent their backups on defense as the clock winded down. The Jets need a lot to cleanup.