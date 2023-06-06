While the Kansas City Chiefs may have enjoyed their Super Bowl celebration, NFL fans have a warning for them.

During their meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, the Chiefs performed the tunnel dance recently popularized by Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies as they entered the White House (video courtesy of JuJu Sm[th Schuster's TikTok account):

On Twitter, however, fans told the team to be wary of such antics, lest they suffer the same fate as the Grizzlies, who memorably went out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after their antics caught up to them:

What else happened during the Chiefs' Super Bowl meeting with US President Joe Biden?

The tunnel dance down the hallway of the White House was not the only noteworthy event that happened during the presidential meeting. There were plenty of speeches and humorous moments that generated various reactions

Once the event got underway, Biden began by saying:

“The Chiefs not only hold a title again; they’re building a dynasty.”

He also praised star quarterback Patrick Mahomes (who does not appear in the video above):

“Boy can play, man. Two-time MVP, the comeback king, the only player in history with a winning record when down by 10 points or more. We saw him play with that high ankle sprain, another legendary chapter in the story of one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation — and I predict of any generation.”

Head coach Andy Reid also spoke, reflecting on how this was the first time his team got to visit the President's residence (the COVID-19 pandemic had scuppered such plans when they won Super Bowl LIV three years ago):

It’s been a long wait to stand before. Again, we are fired up. We missed the first one due to Covid, but we are here strong. Kansas City strong.

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, the latter of whom wore a bright red suit, remarked on entering the White House for the first time as champions:

Kelce: “Hearing President Biden talk about the pieces and the things that mean a lot to him in the Oval Office over in the West Wing, it was pretty eye opening. And you can tell he’s in it for the right reasons.”

Mahomes: “It was really cool for me to just be here and be in the moment. And I don’t think I could ever really imagine it being as cool as it was.”

During the event's funniest and most notable moment, shortly after the Chiefs and Biden posed for a photo, Kelce headed for the podium and attempted to speak, but Mahomes stopped him:

