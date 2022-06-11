×
"I’ve never seen so much defense for a QB" - NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill claiming Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
LaDarius Brown
Modified Jun 11, 2022 11:58 PM IST

Tyreek Hill stated that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than a former teammate - quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Upon hearing this, NFL fans took to social media to discuss the Dolphins wide receiver's comments.

A Buffalo Bills fan tweeted that they've never seen so much defense for a quarterback in Tagovailoa. They added that if you need to keep telling people you're great, you ain't great:

@NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes Maybe this is recency bias but I’ve never seen so much defense for a QB. If you need to keep telling people your great, you ain’t great.

This New York Jets fan says that it sounds like the Dolphins quarterback is fragile:

@TefahaMuney @NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes as a Jets fan I agree it sounds like tua is fragile and they have to lie to keep him in check

Another Bills fan noted that Buffalo fans defended quarterback Josh Allen like this after his first two years:

@TefahaMuney @NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes We definitely defended Josh Allen like this after his first two years

This Jets fan asked whether anyone thought that Tyreek Hill would admit to Mahomes being more accurate:

@NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes Did you really think he’d admit to Pat being more accurate? He’s smart and doesn’t want to stir drama.

A Los Angeles Chargers fan is bored with all this talk going on:

@NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes Alright this is just getting sad at this point
This Baltimore Ravens fan brought Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss into the discussion:

@NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes Yeah and Tyreek says he’s also taller than Randy Moss

A Dolphins fan chimed in, saying that Tagovailoa will have to prove it on the field:

@NFL_DovKleiman @cdbates01 @Tua @PatrickMahomes Enough already! He’ll have to prove it on the field.

This Chiefs fan asserts that no one believes what Hill is saying:

@NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes No one else believes this.

Another Dolphins fan stated that his confusion over the mater, especially in regards to the statements about Tagovailoa:

@NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes I seriously don't get where people say Tua is t accurate

A fan commented that the Miami wideout is saying this to stir up interest for his podcast:

@NFL_DovKleiman @Tua @PatrickMahomes Or maybe he's just saying this to stir up clicks, interest in his podcast?

Tyreek Hill and his NFL career

Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs
The wide receiver played the first six seasons of his career with Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl in all six of those seasons. He's led the NFL in scrimmage yards per touch twice: 15 yards per touch in the 2018 season and 14 yards per touch in the 2020 season.

Hill was traded by the Chiefs to the Dolphins this offseason and signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami. This contract includes a $25.5 million signing bonus, $72.2 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $30 million.

As for the accuracy between his new quarterback in Miami and his previous in Kansas City, Tagovailoa has a 66.2 completion in 23 games with the Dolphins. Mahomes, on the other hand, has a 66.1 completion percentage in 63 games with the Chiefs.

We'll see how accurate Tagovailoa is with his new receiver in this upcoming season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

